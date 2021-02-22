Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Feb. 22

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Deepen collaborative efforts and pull together for common cause. Share the load; the more, the merrier. Surge ahead with reinforcements. Community efforts leap forward.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Step into the professional spotlight. Your work is gaining attention. The impossible seems newly accessible. Put your head down and get into high-performance mode.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Investigate a subject of your fascination. Satisfy adventurous spirits through cultural exploration. Try flavors, music and art from a particular destination. Learn through other perspectives.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Manage financial budgets and deadlines for a shared venture. Fix something before it breaks. Listen to intuition. Provide what’s needed to support the cause.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate with your partner to maximize benefits. Energize and encourage each other to take advantage of a lucky break. Leave nothing to chance.