Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Feb. 22

Today’s Birthday (02/22/21). Connect with inner muses this year. Discipline and productivity backstage help you realize long-term dreams. Pursue personal growth and development. Make a career shift this spring, before a domestic summer. Reviewing and revising communication strategies next winter launches your career to new heights. Listen to your heart.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — An irritant at home demands attention. Get creative. Harness great conditions. Domestic improvements made now provide lasting benefit. Relax at home with family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of a hot opportunity. Share a brilliant idea and get feedback. You can learn what you need. Profit through communication and connection.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Profitable engagements can arrive from unexpected directions. Follow an older person’s advice. Invest in success. Follow through. Forge ahead and grab those coins.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Grab a lucky chance and run with it. Confidently advance personal plans. Friends can help. Imagine the perfect outcome. Push to realize it.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow down to process recent changes. Consider how things might play out and adapt plans. Clean and organize to prepare. Rest and recharge batteries.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Deepen collaborative efforts and pull together for common cause. Share the load; the more, the merrier. Surge ahead with reinforcements. Community efforts leap forward.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Step into the professional spotlight. Your work is gaining attention. The impossible seems newly accessible. Put your head down and get into high-performance mode.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Investigate a subject of your fascination. Satisfy adventurous spirits through cultural exploration. Try flavors, music and art from a particular destination. Learn through other perspectives.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Manage financial budgets and deadlines for a shared venture. Fix something before it breaks. Listen to intuition. Provide what’s needed to support the cause.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate with your partner to maximize benefits. Energize and encourage each other to take advantage of a lucky break. Leave nothing to chance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your work and attention are in demand. Pick up the pace. Energize physical performance with excellent fuels. Power up. You’re building strength, endurance and health.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Beauty, art and music carry you away. You’re especially lucky in love. Advance a romantic cause. Energize a passion project. Get creative. Express your heart.
Notable birthdays: Actor Paul Dooley is 93. Actor James Hong is 92. Actor John Ashton is 73. Actor Miou-Miou is 71. Actor Julie Walters is 71. Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving is 71. Actor Ellen Greene is 70. Former Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., is 69. Former White House adviser David Axelrod is 66. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 62. World Golf Hall of Famer Vijay Singh is 58. Actor-comedian Rachel Dratch is 55. Actor Paul Lieberstein is 54. Actor Jeri Ryan is 53. Actor Thomas Jane is 52. TV host Clinton Kelly is 52. Actor Tamara Mello is 51. Actor-singer Lea Salonga is 50. Actor Jose Solano is 50. International Tennis Hall of Famer Michael Chang is 49. Rock musician Scott Phillips is 48. Singer James Blunt is 47. Actor Drew Barrymore is 46. Actor Liza Huber is 46. Rock singer Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s) is 42. Rock musician Joe Hottinger (Halestorm) is 39. Actor Zach Roerig is 36. Actor Daniel E. Smith is 31.