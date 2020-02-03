Today’s Birthday (02/03/20). Your community is your strength this year. Realize dreams through steady, disciplined actions. Unraveling a group tangle this summer leads to renewed physical energy. A twist in your love story gets resolved with help from friends next winter. Connect with a powerful team.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Communicate and connect. Clear out the cobwebs over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Dreams could seem prophetic. Clarify and edit shorter.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make profitable connections. Social life booms over the next few weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Friends share valuable information, solutions and advice.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Personal growth flowers. Career opportunities abound over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. There may be a test. Market, promote and connect.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider your next moves. Travel and discovery beckon. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces, educational adventures entice. Explore new cultures, philosophies and mysteries.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — For the next few weeks, with Mercury in Pisces, it’s easier to track and grow shared investments. Actions speak louder than words. Collaborate.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to the competition over three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Sign agreements and negotiate terms. Work together for common gain and shared prosperity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Study and learn. Listen to your body, with Mercury in Pisces. Express excellence through your work. Balance work, play and health. Notice physical impacts.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Pursuing passions can get profitable. Go for fun, with Mercury in Pisces for three weeks. You’re exceptionally persuasive. Practice creative arts. Share your story.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for efficiency and fun. Fix up your place, with Mercury in Pisces. Discuss desired changes. Determine color schemes and lighting. Feather your nest together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Nurture your physical performance. The next three weeks with Mercury in Pisces hold high-powered communications. Share with your networks. Indulge your curiosity and intellect.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially financially savvy over the next few weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Profitable ideas abound. Consider long-term impacts. Collaborate for shared gain.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Home comforts soothe. You’re exceptionally brilliant, with Mercury in your sign for three weeks. Write, record and express your unique view. Domestic fun recharges you.
Thought for Today: “Your friend will argue with you.” — Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Russian writer (1918-2008).
Notable birthdays: Former Sen. Paul Sarbanes, D-Md., is 87. Football Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton is 80. Actress Bridget Hanley is 79. Actress Blythe Danner is 77. Football Hall of Famer Bob Griese is 75. Singer-guitarist Dave Davies (The Kinks) is 73. Singer Melanie is 73. Actress Morgan Fairchild is 70. Actress Pamela Franklin is 70. Actor Nathan Lane is 64. Rock musician Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth) is 64. Actor Thomas Calabro is 61. Rock musician/author Lol Tolhurst (The Cure) is 61.
Actor-director Keith Gordon is 59. Actress Michele Greene is 58. Country singer Matraca Berg is 56. Actress Maura Tierney is 55. Actor Warwick Davis is 50. Actress Elisa Donovan is 49. Reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee is 44. Actress Isla Fisher is 44. Musician Grant Barry is 43. Human rights activist Amal Clooney is 42. Singer-songwriter Jessica Harp is 38. Actor Matthew Moy is 36. Rapper Sean Kingston is 30. Actor Brandon Micheal (cq) Hall is 27.
