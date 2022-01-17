Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Jan. 17

Today’s Birthday (01/17/22). You’re especially lucky with money this year. Disciplined efforts maximize growth. Winter inspiration fills your plans and schedule, leading to creative passion and sweet spring romance. Reroute around summer social obstacles. Set parties, gatherings and team events for autumn. Grow your rainy-day funds.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation after the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week Full Moon phase dawns in communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider news from another perspective. Write and share.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions. Harvest an unexpended windfall. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. The Cancer Full Moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — One social door closes and another opens under the Full Moon. Adapt with community and team changes over two weeks. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make a professional change, with this Full Moon in Cancer. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. An exciting career opportunity has long-term benefit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next few weeks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work together to benefit family finances after tonight’s Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Adjust to changes. Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for new solutions. Love strengthens foundations.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Begin a physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for new conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Nurture yourself. Increase strength and vitality.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. The Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.

Notable birthdays: Former FCC chairman Newton N. Minow is 96. Actor James Earl Jones is 91. Talk show host Maury Povich is 83. Pop singer Chris Montez is 80. R&B singer William Hart (The Delfonics) is 77. Actor Joanna David is 75. Actor Jane Elliot is 75. Rock musician Mick Taylor is 74. R&B singer Sheila Hutchinson (The Emotions) is 69. Singer Steve Earle is 67. Singer Paul Young is 66. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 65. Singer Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles) is 63. Movie director-screenwriter Brian Helgeland is 61. Actor-comedian Jim Carrey is 60. Actor Denis O’Hare is 60. Former first lady Michelle Obama is 58. Actor Joshua Malina is 56. Singer Shabba Ranks is 56. Actor Kelly Marie Tran (Film: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 33.

