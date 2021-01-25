Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Jan. 25

Today’s Birthday (01/25/21). Develop personal passion projects this year. Develop valuable talents and skills with dedicated, consistent practice. Discovering new ways to connect with your community this winter leads to summer social changes before new love inspires. Celebrate with family and friends next winter. You’re growing stronger.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Settle into a domestic phase. Handle basic chores and tasks and then treat your family to something delicious. Relax with your inner circle.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Get productive with a creative project. Follow instructions carefully. You’re especially clever. Schedule objectives and actions. Share appreciation with your team. Reinforce basic communications.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Profitable opportunities arise. Focus on basic priorities and follow rules in detail. You’re gaining points as well as income and experience. Keep deadlines and promises.