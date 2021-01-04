Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Jan. 4

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Gather your wits. Tell the truth. It gets revealed anyway. Consider yourself from another perspective. Think outside the box. Use your worries for inspiration.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Organize plans and preparations. Check out an interesting suggestion. Keep asking questions. Believe in miracles. A hidden truth gets revealed. Aim for the stars.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Team communication makes a vital difference. Don’t make assumptions. Speak with one voice. Discover solutions and opportunities in conversation. Collaborate and coordinate your moves.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Write your own ticket. Determine how you’d like things to go. Harmony may require effort. You can see what doesn’t work. Edit, revise and develop.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — You want to venture farther out. Accept the truth, even if you don’t like it. Find new ways to explore. Make an amazing discovery.