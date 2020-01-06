Today’s Birthday (01/06/20). Imagine and envision an inspiring future this year. You can have anything you go for with discipline and consistency. Personal epiphanies this winter help you resolve a challenge with a partner. Shifting summer plans lead you to fall in love again. Foster creativity and collaboration.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discuss what you want to see realized. Don’t reveal all your secrets. Advance your cause by rallying the troops. Friends help you make an important connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your work behind the scenes attracts attention. Compute expenses and find unexpected ways to make extra cash. Shop carefully for best quality. Monitor the flow.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Plan your moves for later action. A personal dream is worth going for. Don’t try to force things; wait for better conditions with a barrier.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Get quiet, listen and observe. Notice your dreams. Consider the best options and make thorough plans. Guard against impulsive behavior. Slow and steady wins the race.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait for developments with a team effort. Avoid stepping on toes. You can see the finish line. Love makes anything possible. Connect and share.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider professional opportunities before deciding. Avoid risky business. Anticipate changes. Find creative ways to increase productivity. Go when the light is green.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A dream trip beckons. Plan your itinerary in detail before setting off. Confirm reservations and check schedules and traffic. Proceed with caution when you’re ready.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Review shared finances and set priorities. A goal lies within reach. If the road’s blocked, wait for better timing. Strategize and get your team involved.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Compromise gets results. Otherwise, arguments or disagreements could stop the action. Restraint serves you well. Anticipate resistance or complications. Patience and humor pay off.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Keep your movements gentle. Passions could seem intense. The pace or workload might pick up; avoid pitfalls or mistakes. Slow down to finish faster.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Relax and have fun. Stay patient with someone you love. Make romantic plans and plot the steps to make it happen. Organization and coordination matters.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic comforts draw you in. Plan your renovation ideas in detail before committing funds. Imagine the possibilities and consider options. Realize a dream.
Thought for Today: “A little learning is not a dangerous thing to one who does not mistake it for a great deal.” — William Allen White, American newspaper editor (1868-1944).
Notable birthdays: Country musician Joey, the CowPolka King (Riders in the Sky) is 71. Former FBI director Louis Freeh is 70. Rock singer-musician Kim Wilson (The Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 69. Singer Jett Williams is 67. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson is 65. World Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez is 63. Actor Scott Bryce is 62. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kathy Sledge is 61. TV chef Nigella Lawson is 60. Rhythm-and-blues singer Eric Williams (BLACKstreet) is 60. Actor Aron Eisenberg is 51. Actor Norman Reedus is 51. TV personality Julie Chen is 50. Actor Danny Pintauro (TV: “Who’s the Boss?”) is 44. Actress Cristela Alonzo is 41. Actress Rinko Kikuchi is 39. Actor Eddie Redmayne is 38. Retired NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is 38. Actress-comedian Kate McKinnon is 36. Actress Diona Reasonover is 36. Rock singer Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys) is 34.
