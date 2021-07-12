Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, July 12

Today’s Birthday (07/12/21). Harvest lucrative gains together this year. Coordinated routines and practices strengthen family finances. Summer intuition and insights reveal opportunities with community changes this autumn. Healthy routines build for high performance this winter, propelling your crew to spring prizes. Partnership makes a powerful difference.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun. Romance is a distinct possibility. Handle responsibilities before running out to play. Conversation reveals exciting potential. Share dreams and passions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Talk about domestic dreams and envisioned upgrades with your household. Research and compare for best value. Grab an opportunity. Solutions arise in conversation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You can profit from a dreamer’s vision. Use your persuasive charms. Negotiate terms. Sign papers. Make optimistic plans and set them in motion.