Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, July 13

Today’s Birthday (07/13/20). This year favors partnership. Collaborate with steady, coordinated routines for satisfying results. Adapt educational and travel plans for new realities. Personal discoveries this summer help you and your partner through tricky waters. A private, restful and meditative winter revitalizes your health and work. You’re stronger together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Your head’s full of ways to make money. An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Romance blossoms through communication. Follow up with results.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charismatic. Increase efficiency as you learn by doing. Practice makes perfect. Solutions arise in conversation. Brainstorm to refine your ideas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider new possibilities. Clarify your direction. Review and revise plans to adapt to a transition. New information clashes with old presumptions.