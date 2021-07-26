Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, July 26

Today’s Birthday (07/26/21). Love and partnership grace this year with sweetness. Coordination, communication and consistency strengthen your connection. Summertime brings social fun before a professional shift redirects springtime attention. Deepen romantic and family connections this winter, for springtime breakthroughs around your work, talents and capacities. Savor delicious moments together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on existing projects. Don’t take on more than you can handle. Schedule time for peaceful reflection, poetry, music or a connection with nature.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can win long-lasting improvements. You may need to make a mess. Keep agreements and appointments. Provide leadership or worker bee power as needed.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus attention on professional projects. Apply diplomacy and tact. Strategize with the team. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity now and clean up later.