Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, July 26

Today’s Birthday (07/26/21). Love and partnership grace this year with sweetness. Coordination, communication and consistency strengthen your connection. Summertime brings social fun before a professional shift redirects springtime attention. Deepen romantic and family connections this winter, for springtime breakthroughs around your work, talents and capacities. Savor delicious moments together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on existing projects. Don’t take on more than you can handle. Schedule time for peaceful reflection, poetry, music or a connection with nature.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can win long-lasting improvements. You may need to make a mess. Keep agreements and appointments. Provide leadership or worker bee power as needed.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus attention on professional projects. Apply diplomacy and tact. Strategize with the team. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity now and clean up later.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Expand your boundaries. Dig into the nitty-gritty details. An educational opportunity looks promising. Broaden your horizons. Learn through art, culture and music.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Manage financial matters. Monitor conditions and assess what’s needed. Avoid expensive pitfalls. Invest wisely for the long-term. Research purchases. Collaborate and contribute together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Collaboration flowers. Brainstorm together and develop creative ideas. To advance, you may need to make messes. That’s OK. Provide comfort and good sense.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Hit the ground running. Maintain a brisk pace as work picks up. Exercise and good food energize your actions. Fulfill promises and bargains.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Fun, romance and playfulness come naturally. Discover more options than you knew you had. Relax and make creative messes. Enjoy your inner circle.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domestic projects can add up. One leads to another. You may need to tear something down to build back better. Make repairs and upgrades.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Edit and refine. You’re especially brilliant and creative. An unusual plot twist carries you away. Don’t be afraid to change things. Think outside the box.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Stick to the budget. Don’t count your eggs before they hatch. Profitable opportunities open up. Develop them into practical objectives. Provide excellent service.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Grab an opportunity to shine. Don’t worry about appearances. Tap into your own authentic identity and self-expression. Take advantage of a lucky break.
Notable birthdays: Actor Robert Colbert is 90. Actor-singer Darlene Love is 80. Singer Brenton Wood is 80. Rock star Mick Jagger is 78. Movie director Peter Hyams is 78. Actor Helen Mirren is 76. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Queen) is 72. Actor Susan George is 71. Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 65. Actor Nana Visitor is 64. Actor Kevin Spacey is 62. Rock singer Gary Cherone is 60. Actor Sandra Bullock is 57. Actor-comedian Danny Woodburn is 57. Rock singer Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) is 56. Actor Jeremy Piven is 56. Rapper-reggae singer Wayne Wonder is 55. Actor Jason Statham is 54. Actor Cress Williams is 51. TV host Chris Harrison is 50. Actor Kate Beckinsale is 48. Actor Gary Owen is 48. Rock musician Dan Konopka (OK Go) is 47. Actor Eve Myles is 43. Actor Juliet Rylance is 42.