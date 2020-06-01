Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, June 1

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen, learn, and stick up for yourself. Don’t go along with a plan if you don’t agree. Minimize risks. Teach from experience, patiently and respectfully.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Recognize the value of the past. Keep track of your earnings. Rely on a loved one and your own common sense. Monitor the budget.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Provide a stabilizing influence to others. Practical guidance supports your crew. Gain strength from the past. You’re gaining respect. Provide leadership.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Quiet time soothes and comforts. Meditate in dappled shadows. Let emotions flow. Imagine how you would love things to go. Pamper yourself with rest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Plan for a social connection. Prepare for an upcoming celebration and get creative. Obstacles block the flow of communication and action. Consider and imagine.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep up the good work. You’re taking care of business, despite challenges and obstacles. You can find the funding you need. Repay a favor.