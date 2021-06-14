Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, June 14

Today’s Birthday (06/14/21). Exploration reveals hidden treasure this year. Discipline with studies and research generates satisfying results. Personal accomplishments this summer lead to a quieter, reflective autumn phase. Coordinate deeper partnership this winter, before springtime contemplation and dreams unveil purposeful possibilities and opportunities. Discoveries and insights abound.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Listen to creative muses. The best-laid plans can go awry. Unexpected events require response. Avoid controversy or fuss. Romance blossoms through communication.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep a flexible attitude. Home and family have your attention. Adapt to changes gracefully. Strengthen domestic infrastructures, systems and connections. Manage practical obligations.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Edit and refine communications to adapt to current circumstances. Don’t react without thinking. Strengthen foundational elements. Reach out for expert support when needed.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Stick to practical financial plans. Generate positive cash flow. Confirm intuition with data. Careful, thorough work pays off. Keep a cushion. Adapt with changes.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Self-discipline makes a difference. Apply yourself to win a prize. Adapt around unforeseen challenges. Don’t offer to pay for everything. Stick to fundamental objectives.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Choose private over public engagements. Allow yourself time to process recent changes. Keep a journal. Express emotions and feelings. Sketch, create and imagine.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Help your team adapt around a challenge. Share expertise. Don’t get mad when others remind you to stay on task. Distractions abound. Listen carefully.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Invest in your business. Hunt for solutions to a professional puzzle. Listen to all considerations. Adjust and adapt with changes. Develop new skills.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Shift your investigation around structural obstacles and barriers. Heed the voice of experience. Determine priorities and work out logistics. Slow to review and reorient.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Get terms in writing. Review statements for leaks. Cancel old subscriptions, apps or automatic payments. Avoid waste. Simplify to save resources. Maximize shared cash flow.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — The person yelling loudest isn’t always right. Avoid conflict before it sparks. Patiently navigate temporary chaos, unexpected changes or unmet expectations. Offer and accept assistance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to avoid accidents or mistakes. Strengthen physical structures. Adapt around changes. It’s not a good time to gamble. Get expert support when needed.
Notable birthdays: Actor Marla Gibbs is 90. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., is 82. Country-rock musician Spooner Oldham is 78. Rock singer Rod Argent (The Zombies; Argent) is 76. Former President Donald Trump is 75. Singer Janet Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 75. Rock musician Barry Melton is 74. Rock musician Alan White (Yes) is 72. Actor Eddie Mekka is 69. Actor Will Patton is 67. Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden is 63. Jazz musician Marcus Miller is 62. Singer Boy George is 60. Rock musician Chris DeGarmo is 58. Actor Traylor Howard is 55. Actor Yasmine Bleeth is 53. Actor Faizon Love is 53. Actor Stephen Wallem is 53.