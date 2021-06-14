Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, June 14

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Self-discipline makes a difference. Apply yourself to win a prize. Adapt around unforeseen challenges. Don’t offer to pay for everything. Stick to fundamental objectives.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Choose private over public engagements. Allow yourself time to process recent changes. Keep a journal. Express emotions and feelings. Sketch, create and imagine.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Help your team adapt around a challenge. Share expertise. Don’t get mad when others remind you to stay on task. Distractions abound. Listen carefully.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Invest in your business. Hunt for solutions to a professional puzzle. Listen to all considerations. Adjust and adapt with changes. Develop new skills.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Shift your investigation around structural obstacles and barriers. Heed the voice of experience. Determine priorities and work out logistics. Slow to review and reorient.