Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, June 21

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep or change your promises and agreements, especially at home. People remember. It’s less trouble to do what you’ve been putting off. Strengthen bonds.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have patience around creative obstacles. You can see what’s not working. Focus on your vision. Don’t worry about how to realize it. Connect and communicate.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the vision of your project. Check for changes before investing time, money or energy. Patiently navigate delays or structural obstacles. Inspiration leads to profits.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Hold yourself to high standards. Stifle rebellious tendencies, for now. You’re gaining attention. Direct it toward a heartfelt possibility. Smile for the cameras.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Find a quiet spot to recharge and rest. Postpone travel or publicity. Avoid controversy or conflicts of interest. Listen to intuition, creative muses and dreams.