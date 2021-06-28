Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, June 28

Today’s Birthday (06/28/21). Profit through collaboration and coordination this year. Grow your family nest egg through disciplined collaborative strategies. Private summer serenity and peace refreshes, before you navigate autumn social barriers. Your physical performance surges next winter, energizing a team victory. Rake in a bundle together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy privacy and tranquility. Consider dreams, goals and possibilities. Practice familiar rituals. Listen to your heart and spirit. Connect with a sense of purpose.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends. Cook up something fun. Share advice, comfort and laughter. Solutions arise in conversation. Reconsider old dreams and update for modern times.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Your professional status is on the rise. Give thanks for the luck and support you’ve had. Clarify goals and aspirations. Step into greater leadership.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your exploration is coming together. Investigation yields fascinating discoveries. What you’re learning supports a long-term dream. Keep pulling interesting threads to unravel a mystery.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to advance a shared financial goal. Monitor numbers to measure growth. Coordinate roles and responsibilities. Find clever ways to reduce waste. Build and grow.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration comes easily. Negotiate and discuss how you’d like things to go. Weigh the fun factor in your decisions. Initiate plans once aligned.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Physical practices build strength and energy. Maintain healthy routines. Enjoy exercising your body, mind and spirit. Get outside and connect with nature for extra points.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Find romance in background birdsong. Give in to the flirtation of flowers and bees. Appreciate simple pleasures, like sunsets, pets and beloved people.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Domestic comforts draw you in. Cook up something marvelous to share with family. Outdoor recreation is in the realm of possibility. Beautification projects satisfy.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Creative ideas flow and puddle around your pen. Sketch to capture them. Write your thoughts and inspirations. Make connections and solve puzzles. Share your views.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Advance lucrative projects. Your work is in demand. Provide excellence. New opportunities open up. Go for the big prize and get farther than anticipated.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for what you want. Optimism lights your road. You’re getting stronger. Tap into a personal passion and let it drive you.
Notable birthdays: Comedian-movie director Mel Brooks is 95. Former Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., is 87. Comedian-impressionist John Byner is 84. Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta is 83. Rock musician Dave Knights (Procul Harum) is 76. Actor Bruce Davison is 75. Actor Kathy Bates is 73. Actor Alice Krige is 67. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway is 61. Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 58. Actor Jessica Hecht is 56. Rock musician Saul Davies (James) is 56. Actor Mary Stuart Masterson is 55. Actor John Cusack is 55. Actor Gil Bellows is 54. Actor-singer Danielle Brisebois is 52. Jazz musician Jimmy Sommers is 52. Actor Tichina Arnold is 52. Actor Steve Burton is 51. Entrepreneur Elon Musk is 50. Actor Alessandro Nivola is 49. Actor Camille Guaty is 45. Rock musician Tim Nordwind (OK Go) is 45.