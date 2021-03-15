Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, March 15

Today’s Birthday (03/15/21). Pursue an inspiring dream this year. Careful planning, coordination and consistent practices realize your long-term vision. Springtime professional reorganization leads to a flowering home and family phase. Adapting to changing news with renewed messaging inspires a career surge. Follow your own beat.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Plan your communications. Clean, sort and organize over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Your dreams could seem prophetic. Prepare a creative launch.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your social life flowers, with Mercury in Pisces for three weeks. Friends share valuable information, solutions and advice. Team projects blossom. Make valuable virtual connections.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Market, promote and connect. Watch for career opportunities for several weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. There may be a test involved. Learn the answers.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Explore and investigate. With Mercury in Pisces for three weeks, consider philosophy, sciences, metaphysics and eternal questions. Research, write and report. Share your view.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — For three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces, it’s easier to grow shared account balances. Sort wins and losses. Actions speak louder than words.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get into a creative collaboration phase. Learn from the competition over three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Sign contracts. Brainstorm with your partner.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Balance work, play and health. Listen to your body, with Mercury in Pisces. Maintain physical practices. Collaborate with doctors and coaches for higher performance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Write, record and film. Have fun with, Mercury in Pisces. You’re creative and charismatic. It’s easier to put feelings into words. Use your persuasive charms.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discuss domestic changes, with Mercury in Pisces. Apply creativity and artistry. Talk about what you want with family. Redesign your nest together for current circumstances.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You can solve an intellectual puzzle. The next three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces favor communication, research and learning. Share discoveries with your networks.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Networking gets lucrative, with Mercury in Pisces for three weeks. Profitable ideas arise in conversation. Monitor cash flow to keep it positive. Put deals together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially creative, with Mercury in your sign. Write, record and share your views. Polish your public image. Try a new style or look.
Notable birthdays: Actor Judd Hirsch is 86. Jazz musician Charles Lloyd is 83. Rock musician Phil Lesh is 81. Singer Mike Love (The Beach Boys) is 80. Rock singer-musician Sly Stone is 78. Rock singer-musician Howard Scott (War; Lowrider Band) is 75. Rock singer Ry Cooder is 74. Actor Frances Conroy is 68. Actor Craig Wasson is 67. Rock singer Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) is 66. Actor Joaquim de Almeida is 64. Actor Park Overall is 64. Movie director Renny Harlin is 62. Model Fabio is 60. Singer Terence Trent D’Arby (AKA Sananda Maitreya) is 59. Rock singer Bret Michaels (Poison) is 58. R&B singer Rockwell is 57. Actor Chris Bruno is 55. Actor Kim Raver is 54. Rock singer Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray) is 53. Rock musician Mark Hoppus is 49. Country singer-musician Matt Thomas (Parmalee) is 47. Actor Eva Longoria is 46. Rapper-musician will.i.am (Black Eyed Peas) is 46. Rock DJ Joseph Hahn (Linkin Park) is 44. Rapper Young Buck is 40. Actor Sean Biggerstaff is 38. Actor Kellan Lutz is 36. Actor Caitlin Wachs is 32.