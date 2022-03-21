Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, March 21

Today’s Birthday (03/21/22). Expand social connections this year. Faithful coordination and teamwork build stellar results over time. Springtime cash flow surges, for support with shared financial challenges this summer. Family fortunes rise and shine next autumn, before a winter income hurdle. Community participation satisfies heart, mind and soul.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Discuss finances with your partner. Reinforce foundational elements. Discover a structural problem. Clean a mess. You can work it out. Find solutions in conversation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Slow to reconsider. Words get farther than actions, especially with your partner. Don’t get pushy. Rush ahead blindly and risk an expensive pitfall. Listen.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Make sure that structures are solid before trusting them with your weight. Keep practicing. Talk with experts, coaches and doctors. You’re growing stronger.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Consult a significant other. Communication gets through where action could fall flat. Avoid controversy or drama. Have fun with someone you love.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Think before making a domestic change you could later regret. Start with cleaning. Rearrange things to suit new needs. Discuss home improvement dreams.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t share unfinished work. Launch after the basic elements are in place. Cut any fluff words. Edit and revise. Provide illustrations. Refine the message.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Proceed with caution. Resist the temptation to throw your money around. Monitor accounts to maintain positive balances. New clients and projects arise in conversation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Talk about what you see possible. Stay objective in a tense situation. Your confidence eases another’s concerns. Nurture and listen. Communication reveals hidden solutions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Listening can be more powerful than speaking. Listen to your own heart first. Don’t push ahead without a plan or risk pitfalls. Recharge.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Don’t try to launch a group project before it’s ready. Make sure that the structures for success are in place. Coordinate with your team.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to changes at the top. Follow through on what you said you’d do. Stand up for your position. Communication gets through where action fails.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Slow to reassess the route. One direction is more expensive than another. Avoid traffic, crowds or chaos. Connect with your networks. Monitor news. You’re learning fast.

Notable birthdays: Actor Kathleen Widdoes is 83. Songwriter Chip Taylor (“Wild Thing”) is 82. Folk-pop singer-musician Keith Potger (The Seekers) is 81. Actor Marie-Christine Barrault is 78. Singer-musician Rose Stone (Sly and the Family Stone) is 77. Actor Timothy Dalton is 76. Singer Ray Dorset (Mungo Jerry) is 76. Rock singer-musician Roger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 72. Rock musician Conrad Lozano (Los Lobos) is 71. R&B singer Russell Thompkins Jr. is 71. Comedy writer-performer Brad Hall is 64. Actor Sabrina LeBeauf is 64. Actor Gary Oldman is 64. Actor Kassie Depaiva is 61. Actor Matthew Broderick is 60. Comedian-actor Rosie O’Donnell is 60. Actor Cynthia Geary is 57. Hip-hop DJ Premier (Gang Starr) is 56. Rock musician Jonas “Joker” Berggren (Ace of Base) is 55. Rock MC Maxim (Prodigy) is 55. Rock musician Andrew Copeland (Sister Hazel) is 54.

