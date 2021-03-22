Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, March 22

Today’s Birthday (03/22/21). Strengthen community bonds this year. Coordinate team actions for shared resilience. Expect challenges with travel and studies this spring before summer buzz reveals a prize. Strategize around a winter income dip before your research reveals a treasure. All for one, and one for all.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Get creative with domestic arts and crafts. Clean, organize, bake or sew. Decorate a room. Cook up something dreamy. Glamorize the proceedings with candlelight.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen and observe. You’re especially persuasive. Apply talents and charms to benefit a stirring cause. Get the word out. Invite participation. Write, film and publish.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Wheel and deal. Pitch and sell. Buy and trade. Focus on short-term objectives to cover basic expenses. Communication leads to profits. Connect and network.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on here and now. You see creative possibilities everywhere. Follow a personal passion. Talk about dreams and visions, wishes and desires. Dress the part.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Look back for insight on the road ahead. Complete one phase and begin another. Notice dreams and unspoken communication. Get imaginative with plans and visions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re developing new team strategies. Discuss shared dreams, possibilities and options. Don’t take things personally. Share what you’re learning. Have fun with friends.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get help building a professional dream. Discuss a test or challenge with expert friends. Ask for their perspective. Strengthen the integrity of your project.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — An educational exploration reveals hidden treasure. Investigate a mystery to get to the source. Document your discoveries. Share what you’re learning. Make interesting connections.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Discuss shared goals, dreams and visions. Align for common cause. Contribute to grow resources. Manage paperwork, taxes or legal affairs. Add to your holdings.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Strategize for a shared prize. Kindle a common spark. Keep a dream alive. Romance arises in conversation. Give in to a mutual attraction.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize work, health and physical performance. Minimize risk. Don’t over-extend. Nurture yourself with good food, exercise and rest. Connect with nature and animals.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Have fun and get creative. Try an excellent suggestion. Indulge diversions, enthusiasms and passions. Discover romantic possibilities. Share what delights your heart.
Notable birthdays: Composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim is 91. Evangelist broadcaster Pat Robertson is 91. Actor William Shatner is 90. Former Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, is 87. Actor M. Emmet Walsh is 86. Actor-singer Jeremy Clyde is 80. Singer-guitarist George Benson is 78. Writer James Patterson is 74. CNN newscaster Wolf Blitzer is 73. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 73. Actor Fanny Ardant is 72. Sportscaster Bob Costas is 69. Country singer James House is 66. Actor Lena Olin is 66. Singer-actor Stephanie Mills is 64. Actor Matthew Modine is 62. Actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key is 50. Actor Will Yun Lee is 50. Olympic silver medal figure skater Elvis Stojko is 49. Actor Guillermo Diaz is 46. Actor Anne Dudek is 46. Actor Cole Hauser is 46. Actor Kellie Williams is 45. Actor Reese Witherspoon is 45. Rock musician John Otto (Limp Bizkit) is 44. Actor Tiffany Dupont is 40. Rapper Mims is 40. Actor Constance Wu is 39. Actor James Wolk is 36.