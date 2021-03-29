Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, March 29

Today’s Birthday (03/29/21). Together, nothing can stop you this year. Disciplined teamwork can work miracles. Adapting spring plans for travel or study obstacles leads to a flowering creative communications summer. Simplify budgets around delays this winter, before your research and investigation nets something big. Friends are your greatest treasure.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Talk about dreams and possibilities. Grow collaboration in a new direction. Pursue a shared passion.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy physical activity. Practice your moves. Stretch and focus on your breath. Listen to trusted advisors, coaches and friends. Prioritize health and vitality.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax with your inner circle. Have fun with hobbies, games and creative projects. Romance can spark. Hunt for beauty and find it.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Share domestic comforts with family. Cook delicious meals and snacks. Savor rituals and routines. Clean mess as you go. Share a lucky connection.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Write your views. Capture your unique perspective. Talk about dreams, visions and possibilities. Your research reveals a solution. Make a persuasive case.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Simplify expectations. Find ways to maintain positive cash flow. Pursue lucrative assignments and catch some. Ask for more and get it.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take charge for the results you want. Talk about your latest passion and invite participation. Take care of yourself and others. Embrace leadership.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Private settings suit your mood. Process and put away the past. Clear space for the present and future. Imagine and envision what you would love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Stay connected with friends and community. Share your curiosities and ideas. Exchange views for another perspective. Zoom or chat from the comforts of home.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Lucky professional opportunities flow through your social networks. Stay connected with friends and allies. Let others know what you want or can offer.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Dig deeper into a fascinating investigation. Learn the underlying factors. Prepare reports and presentations to share your discoveries. Write and publish results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Take care of financial details. Collaborate for shared gain. Patiently build accounts. Drip a small percentage of earnings into savings for steady growth.
Notable birthdays: Author Judith Guest is 85. Former British Prime Minister Sir John Major is 78. Comedian Eric Idle is 78. Composer Vangelis is 78. Basketball Hall of Famer Walt Frazier is 76. Singer Bobby Kimball (Toto) is 74. Actor Bud Cort is 73. Actor Brendan Gleeson is 66. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Earl Campbell is 66. Actor Marina Sirtis is 66. Actor Christopher Lambert is 64. Rock singer Perry Farrell (Porno for Pyros; Jane’s Addiction) is 62. Comedian-actor Amy Sedaris is 60. Model Elle Macpherson is 58. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is 57. Actor Annabella Sciorra is 57. Movie director Michel Hazanavicius is 54. Rock singer-musician John Popper (Blues Traveler) is 54. Actor Lucy Lawless is 53. Country singer Brady Seals is 52. Former White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs is 50. Actor Sam Hazeldine is 49. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jennifer Capriati is 45. Actor Chris D’Elia is 41. Rhythm and blues singer PJ Morton is 40. Actor Megan Hilty is 40. Pop singer Kelly Sweet is 33.