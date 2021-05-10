Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, May 10

Today’s Birthday (05/10/21). Ride a shooting star this year. Reach new professional heights through disciplined, steady efforts. Adapting to financial changes with shared accounts this spring leads to a profitable summer. Making personal upgrades next winter motivates collaborative ventures to a lucrative surge. Land satisfying professional prizes.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can see a lucrative opportunity. Don’t try new tricks yet. Nail existing deadlines and budgets. You’re energized and the tide is in your favor.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re making a good impression. Energize a personal project to take advantage of a temporary opening. Don’t make assumptions. Keep your patience to score.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider circumstances from a higher perspective. What’s most important? Consider past, present and future. Envision how you would like things to go. Plot the steps.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Lead by example. Your efforts inspire others. Team collaboration produces prizes. Leverage time, energy and resources by inviting wider participation. Use your persuasive charms.