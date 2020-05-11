Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, May 11

Today’s Birthday (05/11/20). Your explorations bear fruit this year. Grow professional skills with persistence. Adapt to shifting finances with a joint venture, inspiring tighter coordination and connection. Resolve income challenges by banding together to advance a financial collaboration. Explore incredible new terrain.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Creativity and communications flourish, with Mercury in Gemini. Review team participation, with Aquarius Saturn retrograde. Strengthen connections in new ways through this autumn. Revise social plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Review and revamp your career over three months, with Saturn retrograde. Disciplined efforts behind the scenes earn long-term reward. The next few weeks favor making money, with Mercury in Gemini.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Revise plans for upcoming adventures, travels and educational exploration, with Saturn retrograde for three months. You’re especially brilliant, with Mercury in your sign.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow budgets closely. Prioritize basics. With Saturn retrograde this quarter, financial discipline pays extra dividends. Enjoy peaceful privacy, with Mercury in Gemini. Process transitions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your team’s especially hot for several weeks, with Mercury in Gemini. For three months, with Saturn retrograde, strengthen and revise collaborations. Return to what worked before.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Career growth comes through communication and connection over three weeks, with Mercury in Gemini. Revise health practices over three months, with Saturn retrograde.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Renew old games and pastimes this quarter, with Saturn retrograde. Reinvent romance. Get nostalgic and retrospective. Expand educational boundaries over three weeks, with Mercury in Gemini.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Revisit plans for home infrastructure, with Saturn retrograde over three months. Finish old projects. Shared profits arise through communications, with Mercury in Gemini. Refine and polish.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Edit and revise over three months, with Saturn retrograde. Assess what worked before and adapt for new circumstances. Create partnership through communication, with Mercury in Gemini.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Share work, health and fitness solutions, with Mercury in Gemini. Exert budgetary discipline over three months, with Aquarius Saturn retrograde. Stay frugal. Return to basics.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Romance and fun arise in conversation, with Mercury in Gemini. Self-discipline produces results with Saturn retrograde in your sign this quarter. Plan personal projects.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to express yourself at home and with family, with Mercury in Gemini. Discuss renovation possibilities. Reconsider long-term dreams, with Saturn retrograde over three months.
Thought for Today: “Life is 10 percent what you make it, and 90 percent how you take it.” — Irving Berlin, American songwriter (born this date in 1888, died 1989).
Notable birthdays: Comedian Mort Sahl is 93. Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan is 87. Jazz keyboardist Carla Bley is 84. Rock singer Eric Burdon (The Animals; War) is 79. Actress Pam Ferris is 72. Former White House chief of staff John F. Kelly is 70. Actress Shohreh Aghdashloo is 68. Actress Frances Fisher is 68. Sports columnist Mike Lupica is 68. Actor Boyd Gaines is 67. Country musician Mark Herndon (formerly with Alabama) is 65. Actress Martha Quinn is 61. Country singer-musician Tim Raybon (The Raybon Brothers) is 57. Actor Tim Blake Nelson is 56. Actor Jeffrey Donovan is 52. Country musician Keith West (Heartland) is 52. Actor Nicky Katt is 50. Actor Coby Bell is 45. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso is 42. Actor Austin O’Brien is 39. Actor-singer Jonathan Jackson is 38. Rapper Ace Hood is 32. Latin singer Prince Royce is 31. Actress Annabelle Attanasio (TV: “Bull”) is 27. Musician Howard Lawrence (Disclosure) is 26.
