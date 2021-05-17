Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, May 17

Today’s Birthday (05/17/21). Professional status, influence and rewards rise this year. Backstage efforts allow seemingly effortless performance. Untangle springtime twists with shared finances and boost your own summer cash flow. Releasing worn-out self-doubts next winter energizes rising balances in joint accounts. Love is the magic ingredient.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Creative change is possible. Step up to the next level in the game. Impress your friends and family. Practice your arts and passions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make domestic repairs. Sort and organize. Search for treasure at home. Take care of family heirlooms. Share old stories and nostalgia. Prioritize practicalities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor the latest with your networks. Share the news. Provide facts and data. Check sources carefully. The truth gets revealed. Don’t react blindly. Disagree respectfully.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Accept a potentially lucrative challenge. Reinforce foundational elements. Confirm intuition with hard data. Prioritize practical plans. Be careful and thorough to advance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt personal plans around an unexpected obstacle. Nurture yourself first. Recharge batteries. Strengthen infrastructures. Communication opens doors. Connect with your networks for solutions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Lay low and take it easy. Enjoy the privacy of your sanctuary. Avoid controversy or expense. Look back for insight on the road ahead.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on a team challenge. Distractions abound; keep your promises and agreements. Avoid controversy. Investigate all options before choosing. Provide leadership and support.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A professional obstacle requires focus. Prepare for a test. Avoid a conflict of interests. Listen to considerations and adapt course. Strengthen basic foundations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Explore and investigate. Discover curiosities and delights. Stay practical. Indulge a passionate whim or fascination. Follow an interesting thread to a deeper understanding.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Manage the practical details. Do the paperwork and jump hoops, if needed. Maintain positive cash flow with shared accounts. Find a workaround with a challenge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Work closely with your partner. Keep your patience. Stick to basics. Don’t worry about money but don’t spend much either. Communicate and connect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Slow down to finish faster. Navigate tricky passages with focus and practice. Take extra care with sharp objects. Admit impracticalities. Modify and adapt.
Notable birthdays: Actor Peter Gerety is 81. Singer Taj Mahal is 79. Rock musician Bill Bruford is 72. TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 68. Boxing Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard is 65. Actor-comedian Bob Saget is 65. Sports announcer Jim Nantz is 62. Producer Simon Fuller (TV: “American Idol”) is 61. Singer Enya is 60. Actor-comedian Craig Ferguson is 59. Rock singer-musician Page McConnell is 58. Actor David Eigenberg is 57. Singer-musician Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails) is 56. Actor Paige Turco is 56. R&B musician O’Dell (Mint Condition) is 56.
Actor Hill Harper is 55. TV personality/interior designer Thom Filicia is 52. Singer Jordan Knight is 51. R&B singer Darnell Van Rensalier (Shai) is 51. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is 50. Actor Sasha Alexander is 48. Rock singer-musician Josh Homme is 48. Rock singer Andrea Corr (The Corrs) is 47. Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy is 47. Actor Rochelle Aytes is 45. Singer Kandi Burruss is 45. Actor Kat Foster is 43. Actor Ayda Field is 42. Actor Ginger Gonzaga is 38. Folk-rock singer/songwriter Passenger is 37. Dancer-choreographer Derek Hough is 36. Actor Tahj Mowry is 35. Actor Nikki Reed is 33. Singer Kree Harrison (TV: “American Idol”) is 31. Actor Leven Rambin is 31. Actor Samantha Browne-Walters is 30. Actor Justin Martin is 27.