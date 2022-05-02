Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, May 2

Today’s Birthday (05/02/22). Grow stronger in your community this year. Strengthen professional foundations for success with discipline, coordination and persistence. Discovering new personal superpowers this spring is handy, with summer collaboration challenges. Fall in love anew this autumn, connecting support for winter doubts or challenges. Connect and expand together.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Your luck in love improves, with Venus in your sign for the next month. Beautify your surroundings, wardrobe and style. You’re irresistible and charming.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your efforts get profitable. Over four weeks, with Venus in Aries, fantasies abound. Enjoy quiet time. Keep confidences. Discover hidden beauty from the past.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially popular; take advantage. Get out in public this month, with Venus in Aries. Social activities benefit your career. Group collaborations thrive.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider plans. It’s easier to advance your professional agenda. Take on greater leadership this month, with Venus in Aries. Develop intriguing possibilities and opportunities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Explore and discover new beauty this month, with Venus in Aries. Make travel plans and venture forth. Investigate a matter of personal passion.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take care of business. Increasing income, assets and wealth is possible, with Venus in Aries this month. Conserve resources. It’s all for love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore possibilities. Listen to intuition. Collaboration with your partner flourishes over a month, with Venus in Aries. Things could get deliciously spicy. Connect and share.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for balanced accounts. Your work and physical efforts seem energized. Find your rhythm and move your body this month, with Venus in Aries.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — A powerful attraction draws you to someone beautiful. You’re especially lucky in love, with Venus in Aries. Creativity flowers and sparkles this month.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Physical effort gets results. Beautify spaces. Fill your home with love, with Venus in Aries for a month. Share domestic bliss with housemates and family.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Have fun. Creative arts and intellectual puzzles satisfy a craving, with Venus in Aries. Connect the dots. Write, publish and broadcast your message with love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Home centers you. This month gets especially lucrative, with Venus in Aries. Put your heart into your work and demand rises. Push for a prize.

Notable birthdays: Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 86. Actor-activist Bianca Jagger is 77. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 77. Actor David Suchet is 76. Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is 74. Rock singer Lou Gramm (Foreigner) is 72. Actor Christine Baranski is 70. Singer Angela Bofill is 68. Fashion designer Donatella Versace is 67. Actor Brian Tochi is 63. Movie director Stephen Daldry is 62. Actor Elizabeth Berridge is 60. Country singer Ty Herndon is 60. Actor Mitzi Kapture is 60. Commentator Mika Brzezinski is 55. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is 54. Rock musician Todd Sucherman (Styx) is 53. Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock) is 50. Former soccer player David Beckham is 47. Rock singer Jeff Gutt (Stone Temple Pilots) is 46. Actor Jenna Von Oy is 45. Actor Kumail Nanjiani is 44. Actor Ellie Kemper is 42.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0