Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, May 25

Today’s Birthday (05/25/20). Expand through profitable collaboration this year. Monitor and revise travel and educational plans with changes. Overcome a partnership obstacle this summer, for a lucrative income surge. Make changes with family accounts. Winter’s personal epiphany leads to fresh collaboration and even romance. Coordinate and grow together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Clean a mess at home. Take advantage of beneficial conditions to make a long-desired improvement. Track expenses carefully. Actions go further than expected.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Edit communications well before submission. Keep up with the latest news and information. Listen to diverse views. Connect with a wider network.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on sales and marketing. Provide excellent services and generate income despite obstacles. Action can get unexpected benefits. Find financial backing.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take care of personal matters. Navigate a barrier or roadblock. Take advantage of a spontaneous opportunity. You’re especially sensitive. Pamper yourself with nurturing rituals.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Keep a philosophical or spiritual outlook. Meditation provides peace of mind. Savor silence and private contemplation. Slow down and imagine the results you’d love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends, despite challenges. Spontaneous opportunities call you to action. Share ideas, information and resources. Support each other and play your role.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional spotlight shines your way. Work with your team to overcome challenging logistics. Save caustic comments for later. Provide encouragement, motivation and support.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Investigate and explore without traveling. Find new ways to make long-distance connections. Discover tricks, tools and techniques. Learn through the perspective of another.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Review budgetary priorities. A lack of funding threatens plans. Communicate to adapt to an unexpected development. Spending may be required to fix what’s broken.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Negotiate and compromise with your partner. Refine plans. Adapt to recent changes. Pull together and collaborate to save time and energy. It could get romantic.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Get expert feedback before making important decisions around your work, health and fitness. The pace is picking up. Strengthen the basics. Reinforce core elements.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Love finds a way to get around barriers or obstacles. Overcome fears with support from loved ones. Someone attractive finds you charming.
Thought for Today: “History is something that never happened, written by someone who wasn’t there.” — Author unknown.
Notable birthdays: Actress Ann Robinson is 91. Former White House news secretary Ron Nessen is 86. Country singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall is 84. Actor Sir Ian McKellen is 81. Country singer Jessi Colter is 77. Actress-singer Leslie Uggams is 77. Movie director and Muppeteer Frank Oz is 76. Actress Karen Valentine is 73. Actress Jacki Weaver is 73. Rock singer Klaus Meine (The Scorpions) is 72. Actress Patti D’Arbanville is 69. Playwright Eve Ensler is 67. Musician Cindy Cashdollar is 65. Actress Connie Sellecca is 65. Rock singer-musician Paul Weller is 62. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is 60. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 57. Actor Matt Borlenghi is 53. Actor Joseph Reitman is 52. Rock musician Glen Drover is 51. Actress Anne Heche is 51. Actresses Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush (TV: “Little House on the Prairie”) are 50. Actor-comedian Jamie Kennedy is 50. Actress Octavia Spencer is 50. Actor Justin Henry is 49. Rapper Daz Dillinger is 47. Actress Molly Sims is 47. Actress Erinn Hayes is 44. Actor Cillian Murphy is 44. Actor Ethan Suplee is 44. Rock musician Todd Whitener is 42. Actor Corbin Allred is 41. Actress-singer Lauren Frost is 35. Actress Ebonee Noel is 30. Musician Guy Lawrence (Disclosure) is 29. Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman is 26.
