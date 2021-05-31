Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, May 31

Today’s Birthday (05/31/21). Discover new territory this year. Organize steady, coordinated efforts for outsized prizes. Collaborating to adapt to springtime challenges together leads to a summer personal power phase. Recharge and process transitions next winter, before love animates your partnership anew. Follow passion to grow it.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially quick and charming. Make useful connections with friends to sidestep a challenge. Ask for Together, you’re unstoppable.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take the lead for the results you’re after. Coordinate to navigate unexpected obstacles. Ask for what was promised. Your professional influence grows with each win.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand your investigation in interesting and inspiring directions. Find creative solutions to challenges. Discover hidden truths and realities. Write up what you find.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk about future dreams with your sweetie. Contribute your different talents for shared gain. Opposites attract as you share distinct abilities. Express your appreciation.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share thoughts, dreams and creative inspiration. Collaborative efforts blossom. Exceed your partner’s expectations. Provide extra support around a challenge. Flowers brighten a room.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice pays off. Get expert support and coaching. Learn, repeat and grow stronger. Refine your technique. Expand your physical capacities with steady routines.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun and romance. Complications slow the action. Patiently provide love, support and a sense of humor. Play by the rules. Enjoy the connection.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Discuss the domestic changes you’d like with family. Study options and solutions for a breakdown. Imagine perfection and set the wheels in motion.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Share your heart. Creative communications flow. Your authentic expression earns greater reach and impact. Listen for what could be possible. Make important connections.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Profit through creativity and communication. Express an enticing possibility. Share marketing and promotional materials. Get terms in writing. Provide excellent products and services.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Compassion for others boosts your self-esteem. Contribute your heart and talents for a cause that moves you. Grow stronger in helping others. Use your special talents.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your creative muses. Privacy and peaceful settings invite them in. Imagination reveals exciting possibilities, risks and pitfalls. Harness inspiration and plot your course.
Notable birthdays: Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 91. Singer Peter Yarrow is 83. Humanitarian and author Terry Waite is 82. Singer-musician Augie Meyers is 81. Actor Sharon Gless is 78. Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath is 78. Broadcast journalist/commentator Bernard Goldberg is 76. Actor Tom Berenger is 71. Actor Gregory Harrison is 71. Actor Kyle Secor is 64. Actor Roma Maffia is 63. Actor/comedian Chris Elliott is 61. Actor Lea Thompson is 60. Singer Corey Hart is 59. Actor Hugh Dillon is 58. Rapper DMC is 57. Actor Brooke Shields is 56. Country musician Ed Adkins (The Derailers) is 54. TV host Phil Keoghan is 54. Jazz musician Christian McBride is 49. Actor Archie Panjabi is 49. Actor Merle Dandridge (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 46.