Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Nov. 22

Today’s Birthday (11/22/21). Fortune follows communication this year. Disciplined routines build networks, archives and accomplishments. Healthy autumn changes inspire winter’s personal growth and development. Physical work and exercise energize next spring, before a quiet, thoughtful summer. Inspiration, innovation and intuition spark next autumn. Connect with a wider circle.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Domestic projects could reap surprising benefits. Discover forgotten or lost treasures. Clear spaces for new purposes. Renovate and readjust for family comfort and support.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You can learn what you need. Go for an exciting creative project. Write, sketch and research. Dig into an intellectual puzzle or fascinating plot twist.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Extra benefits are available. Catch a lucky break. Invest in success. Use the right equipment for the job. You’re gaining respect. Follow an elder’s example.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Learn something new about yourself. Invent an inspiring possibility and go for it. A pleasant turn of events is worth investigating. Confidence grows.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Contemplate an unexpected situation. Take a philosophical view. Alter plans to fit. Adjust schedules as needed. Reduce clutter, stress and expense. Simplify.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the load with a team effort. Adapt strategies for unscheduled circumstances. Call as soon as you know you’ll be late. Stay in communication.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is attracting attention. Polish public presentations, profiles and descriptions. Set realistic goals and make them. Take advantage of beneficial professional conditions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get adventurous and broaden your horizons. Expand your thinking and understanding. Fall in love with a fascinating subject. Explore and discover buried treasure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A lack of funds would threaten plans. Grab an unexpected shared income opportunity. Collaborate to prepare what’s necessary. Support each other to bag a prize.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Share something sweet with your partner. Listen closely and gain insight. Make an unplanned connection. You’re both on the same wavelength. Support each other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Find a comfortable work rhythm and pace. Recharge with a walk in nature. Go for balance, strength and health.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Fall into some unexpected fun. A little spontaneity spices things. Follow curiosity and make an amazing discovery. Share it with someone sweet.

Notable birthdays: Actor Michael Callan is 86. Animator and movie director Terry Gilliam is 81. Actor Tom Conti is 80. Singer Jesse Colin Young is 80. Astronaut Guion Bluford is 79. International Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 78. Rock musician-actor Steve Van Zandt (a.k.a. Little Steven) is 71. Rock musician Tina Weymouth (The Heads; Talking Heads; The Tom Tom Club) is 71. Retired MLB All-Star Greg Luzinski is 71. Rock musician Lawrence Gowan is 65. Actor Richard Kind is 65. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 63. Alt-country singer Jason Ringenberg (Jason & the Scorchers) is 63. Actor Mariel Hemingway is 60. Actor Winsor Harmon is 58. Actor-turned-producer Brian Robbins is 58. Actor Stephen Geoffreys is 57. Rock musician Charlie Colin is 55. Actor Nicholas Rowe is 55. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 54. Actor Sidse Babett Knudsen is 53.

