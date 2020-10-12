Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Oct. 12

Today’s Birthday (10/12/20). Strengthen roots and shoots this year. Faithful domestic practices provide peace, harmony and comfort. Challenges divert your educational exploration this winter, motivating a productive, creative phase. Review and revise the messaging next summer, as changes reveal new opportunities for exploration. Nurture and protect the garden.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share energy for a passion. Communicate and connect to advance a beloved project. Water plays a big role. Dive into actions that benefit your heart.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romantic dreams can come true. Share your ideas with someone whose opinion you value. Express what’s in your heart. Listen and create new possibilities together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A long-desired home improvement comes into view. Pamper family with domestic comforts. Make an adjustment or repair for satisfying results. Express beauty, peace and love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Imagine a creative project taking off. Network and connect. Put together a dream team. Share your ideas and possibilities. Get the word out.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Profitable opportunities beckon. Throw energy and words behind a passion project with potential. Let others know what you’re up to. The funding comes together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — As you gain strength, you gain options. Personal dreams seem within reach. Talk about the results you’d love to see. Share an inspiring vision.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Savor peaceful settings and private reverie. Meditate and contemplate. Beauty is restorative. Process recent events and recharge. Release emotion with exercise. Imagine new possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Enthusiasm and energy spark in conversation. Make valuable connections. Team efforts produce lucrative or even beautiful results. Collaborate for a shared passion.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Connect with passion in your work. Your enthusiasm is contagious. Discover solutions in conversation. Share creative ideas with your allies and team. Invent new possibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Venture out intellectually, especially if you can’t travel physically. Explore a subject of your passion and fascination. Note observations and discoveries. Learn like a child.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Discuss your shared vision. Inspire positive action for a shared financial venture. Collaborate to take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Listen to intuition.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Romantic dreams can come true. Express your ideas and listen to another’s. Share what’s in your heart. Lay plans and invent possibilities together.
Notable birthdays: Singer Sam Moore of Sam and Dave is 85. “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace is 73. Actor-singer Susan Anton is 70. Musician Jane Siberry is 65. Actor Hiroyuki Sanada (“Extant,” “Mr. Holmes”) is 60. Actor Carlos Bernard (“24”) is 58. Jazz musician Chris Botti is 58. Singer Claude McKnight of Take 6 is 58. Actor Hugh Jackman (“The X-Men”) is 52. Actor Adam Rich (“Eight Is Enough”) is 52. Singer Garfield Bright of Shai is 51. Fiddler Martie Maguire of The Chicks is 51. Actor Kirk Cameron is 50. Singer Jordan Pundik of New Found Glory is 41. Actor Brian J. Smith (“SGU: Stargate Universe”) is 39. Actor Tyler Blackburn (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 34. Actor Marcus T. Paulk (“Moesha”) is 34. Actor Josh Hutcherson (“The Hunger Games”) is 28.
