Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Oct. 18

Today’s Birthday (10/18/21). Listen to your heart this year. Consistent focus develops your game, craft and artistry. Autumn’s financial switchbacks set the stage for winter communication breakthroughs. Capture a lucrative springtime opportunity for shared accounts, before your own profits rise next summer. Fun, family and romance delight.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re energized. Partnership misunderstandings diminish over the next three months. Communications clarify naturally, with Mercury direct today. It’s easier to persuade, compromise and reach consensus.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A physical obstacle dissolves. It’s easier to concentrate and communicate, with Mercury direct for three months. Traffic flows with greater ease. Discover health solutions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your muses. It’s easier to express yourself, with Libra Mercury direct. Practice your arts. Share passion, possibilities and affection. Get creative.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. Family communications clarify, with Mercury direct for three months. Share your visions. Determine domestic improvements. Clean messes. Collaborate and strategize.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creative efforts leap forward. It’s easier to learn and express, with Libra Mercury direct. Sign papers, post and publish your views. Communicate and connect.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Financial transactions flow better, with Mercury direct in Libra. It’s easier to discuss money. Confusion diminishes noticeably. Barriers dissolve. Make deals and bargains.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Listen powerfully. It’s easier to resolve misunderstandings, with Mercury direct in your sign. Serve as a translator for others who don’t get each other.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Consider dreams. Articulate your feelings privately. Words and traffic flow better, with Mercury direct. Review where you’ve been. Keep a journal, plan and strategize.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination aligns naturally, with Mercury direct for three months. Background noise quiets and you can hear each other again.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Can you work from home? Negotiate, collaborate and network. It’s easier to advance professionally, with Mercury direct. Brainstorming, productivity and creativity ignite. Discuss possibilities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Make long-distance connections. It’s easier to travel and launch, with Mercury direct. Traffic flows better. It’s easier to get your message out. Explore the potential.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Buy, sell and discuss finances. Cash flows with greater ease now that Libra Mercury is direct. There’s less confusion. Sign contracts and negotiate deals.

Notable birthdays: College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka is 82. Singer-musician Russ Giguere is 78. Actor Joe Morton is 74. Actor Pam Dawber is 71. Author Terry McMillan is 70. Writer-producer Chuck Lorre is 69. Gospel singer Vickie Winans is 68. Director-screenwriter David Twohy is 66. International Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova is 65. Actor Jon Lindstrom is 64. International Hall of Fame boxer Thomas Hearns is 63. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 61. Jazz musician Wynton Marsalis is 60. Actor Vincent Spano is 59. Rock musician Tim Cross is 55. Singer Nonchalant is 54. Former tennis player Michael Stich is 53.

