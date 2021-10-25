Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Oct. 25

Today’s Birthday (10/25/21). Prioritize family this year. Realize domestic renovation dreams with organization and disciplined efforts. Adapt around autumn changes with your partner before a winter income surge. Romance and collaboration flower this spring, before personal victories light up this summer. Fill your home with love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Stick close to home and make structural improvements. Dig in the garden. Clean a mess. Repair a breakdown. Beautify your surroundings. Cook something delicious.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Creative projects surge ahead. You’re discovering something fascinating. Write your findings and views. Share the news and it travels farther than imagined. Communicate.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Grab a lucrative opportunity and run with it. Say yes and then figure out how. Get valuable feedback from talented friends. Gather information.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance personal goals by leaps and bounds. Dress for success and play the part. Fake it until you make it. Smile and share your story.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to reconsider objectives and itineraries. Changes present new opportunities. Contemplate the bigger picture. What do you really want? Adjust your route.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share information, resources and opportunities with friends. Talk about what you see possible. Invite participation. Enjoy a natural connection. Have fun together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on your work and it flowers. You’re attracting the attention of someone important. Your influence is rising. Take advantage of a lucky break.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take your research to the next level. Dig into a fascinating subject. Consider the bigger picture. Broaden your view. Expand terrain and explore possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Work together to grow shared accounts. Give and take. Contribute generously. Energize production. Monitor cash flow to keep it positive. Together, you’ve got this.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Grab a romantic opportunity. You and your partner are on the same page. Pour heart and energy into shared fun. Get creative. Have fun together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Energize your practices. Your physical efforts can earn rich reward. Beat your goals with consistent action and determination. Nurture health and fitness. You’re growing stronger.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with your favorite arts, games and people. Use your persuasive charms. Weave a romantic spell. Make a connection of the heart.

Notable birthdays: Actor Marion Ross is 93. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Knight is 81. Author Anne Tyler is 80. Rock singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 77. Political strategist James Carville is 77. Singer Taffy Nivert (Starland Vocal Band) is 77. Rock musician Glenn Tipton (Judas Priest) is 74. Actor Brian Kerwin is 72. Actor Mark L. Taylor is 71. Movie director Julian Schnabel is 70. Rock musician Matthias Jabs is 65. Actress Nancy Cartwright (TV: “The Simpsons”) is 64. Country singer Mark Miller (Sawyer Brown) is 63. Rock musician Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers; Chickenfoot) is 60. Actor Tracy Nelson is 58. Actor Michael Boatman is 57. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson is 57. Actor Mathieu Amalric is 56. Singer Speech is 53. Actor-comedian-TV host Samantha Bee is 52. Actor Adam Goldberg is 51. Actor-singer Adam Pascal is 51. Rock musician Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies) is 51.

