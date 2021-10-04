Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Oct. 4

Today’s Birthday (10/04/21). Follow your heart this year. Creativity, fun and romance grow with regular practice. Adapt together around financial obstacles this autumn, before creativity, communication and networking reveal exciting winter opportunities. Family fortunes get a boost next spring, before your summer income rises. Pursue passion and purpose.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Practice your physical moves. Reinforce basics before getting into the tricky stuff. Reality and fantasy clash. Get valuable feedback from coaches and experts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Romance blossoms despite fantasies or illusions. Prioritize basics. Abandon unrealistic or expensive plans and savor a picnic with delicious conversation. Count your lucky stars.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Settle into domestic comforts. Home and family draw you in. Talk with people you love. Luck sparks in conversation. Come up with a brilliant plan.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re learning quickly. Don’t speculate or splurge. Get promises in writing. Develop a brilliant idea. Listen to your creative muses. Adapt for practicalities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Ignore illusions and go for practical priorities. Have the facts at your fingertips. Review options. Consider all possibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Consider the results you’d like and potential steps to take. Keep or change your promises. New possibilities arise in conversation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Reality may not look anything like your vision. Plot and organize. Write your brilliant ideas. Research the possibilities. Make an amazing discovery.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Discuss dreams and possibilities with friends. Social networking reveals brilliant connections. Consider practical priorities. Collaborate for common gain. Keep your eye on the ball.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You can see what’s missing with a professional puzzle. Put in lasting improvements. Make corrections and upgrades. Take advantage of favorable conditions to leap ahead.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Stick to practical educational priorities. Finish homework before going out to play. Discuss basic theories. Confer and learn together. Quick thinking wins. Share information.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate on financial strategies. Changes necessitate budget revisions. Prioritize practicalities. Stick to simple objectives. Share a common vision, and plot the steps to advance it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Talk about a vision for the future. Love finds a way to realize even impossible dreams. Listen to your heart and your partner.

Notable birthdays: Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 92. Actor Felicia Farr is 89. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff is 87. Author Roy Blount Jr. is 80. Author Anne Rice is 80. Actor Lori Saunders (TV: “Petticoat Junction”) is 80. Baseball Hall of Famer Tony La Russa is 77. Actor Clifton Davis is 76. The former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Adm. Mike Mullen, is 75. Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel is 75. Actor Susan Sarandon is 75. Blues musician Duke Robillard is 73. Playwright Lee Blessing is 72. Actor Armand Assante is 72. Actor Alan Rosenberg is 71. Actor Christoph Waltz is 65. Actor Bill Fagerbakke is 64. Music producer Russell Simmons is 64. Actor Kyra Schon (Film: “Night of the Living Dead”) is 64.

