Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Oct. 5

Today’s Birthday (10/05/20). Grow and blossom at home this year. Coordinate consistent actions to fulfill your domestic dreams. Your educational journey takes a twist this winter, leading to a burst of creative inspiration. Shifting the messaging next summer leads to a wonderful long-distance connection. Home and family center you.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Dig into a research project and discover hidden dirt, lies or illusions. Don’t publish without checking multiple sources. Edit and polish communications meticulously.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You can see what’s not working with an income source, a previously-hidden mess or pretense. Develop side hustles and new markets. Barter and bargain.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Energy surges are predictable. Push to advance a personal project. Don’t gamble on risky business. Get feedback from trusted advisors. Follow your heart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Get productive behind closed doors. Hidden messes get revealed. Clean and make repairs. Plan for the future you want. Take practical steps. Patiently persist.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Rely on old friends. Provide support and be supported. Teamwork can generate satisfying results. Help each other and grow community strength and resilience.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Forge ahead in your profession however you can. Anticipate changes. You can see what wasn’t working. Savor passion projects with potential. Stay practical.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — An educational challenge presents obstacles. Illusions have faded, with truths revealed. Now you can see what you’re up against. Adapt plans and find another road.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re building for the future. The present is revealed in stark clarity. Take heart. Teach a lesson about patience, self-discipline and courage. Contribute together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Stay patient with your partner. Flaws and imperfections get revealed. Dreams could seem distant. Focus on small, practical steps. Treat each other with compassion.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. You can see what’s not working. Patiently practice. Small steps build satisfying accomplishments over time. Prioritize your health and work.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun. Focus on the aspects of your work that you love. Practice your arts and talents. Share your heart, especially at home.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor the news. Hidden dirt gets revealed. You can see what’s missing. Words can help clean up a mess. Write your solutions and share them.
Notable birthdays: Actor Glynis Johns is 97. College Football Hall of Fame coach Barry Switzer is 83. Rhythm-and-blues singer Arlene Smith (The Chantels) is 79. Singer-musician Steve Miller is 77. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., is 77. Rock singer Brian Johnson (AC/DC) is 73. Blues musician Rick Estrin is 71. Actor Karen Allen is 69. Writer-producer-director Clive Barker is 68. Rock musician David Bryson (Counting Crows) is 66. Astrophysicist-author Neil deGrasse Tyson is 62. Memorial designer Maya Lin is 61. Actor Daniel Baldwin is 60. Rock singer-musician Dave Dederer is 56. Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux is 55. Actor Guy Pearce is 53. Actor Josie Bissett is 50. Singer-actor Heather Headley is 46. Pop-rock singer Colin Meloy (The Decemberists) is 46. Rock musician Brian Mashburn (Save Ferris) is 45. Actor Parminder Nagra is 45. Actor Scott Weinger is 45. Actor Kate Winslet is 45. Rock musician James Valentine (Maroon 5) is 42. Rock musician Paul Thomas (Good Charlotte) is 40. Actor Jesse Eisenberg is 37. TV personality Nicky Hilton is 37. Actor Azure Parsons is 36. Rhythm-and-blues singer Brooke Valentine is 35. Actor Kevin Bigley is 34. Actor Joshua Logan Moore is 26. Actor Jacob Tremblay is 14.
