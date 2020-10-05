Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Oct. 5

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun. Focus on the aspects of your work that you love. Practice your arts and talents. Share your heart, especially at home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor the news. Hidden dirt gets revealed. You can see what’s missing. Words can help clean up a mess. Write your solutions and share them.

Notable birthdays: Actor Glynis Johns is 97. College Football Hall of Fame coach Barry Switzer is 83. Rhythm-and-blues singer Arlene Smith (The Chantels) is 79. Singer-musician Steve Miller is 77. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., is 77. Rock singer Brian Johnson (AC/DC) is 73. Blues musician Rick Estrin is 71. Actor Karen Allen is 69. Writer-producer-director Clive Barker is 68. Rock musician David Bryson (Counting Crows) is 66. Astrophysicist-author Neil deGrasse Tyson is 62. Memorial designer Maya Lin is 61. Actor Daniel Baldwin is 60. Rock singer-musician Dave Dederer is 56. Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux is 55. Actor Guy Pearce is 53. Actor Josie Bissett is 50. Singer-actor Heather Headley is 46. Pop-rock singer Colin Meloy (The Decemberists) is 46. Rock musician Brian Mashburn (Save Ferris) is 45. Actor Parminder Nagra is 45. Actor Scott Weinger is 45. Actor Kate Winslet is 45. Rock musician James Valentine (Maroon 5) is 42. Rock musician Paul Thomas (Good Charlotte) is 40. Actor Jesse Eisenberg is 37. TV personality Nicky Hilton is 37. Actor Azure Parsons is 36. Rhythm-and-blues singer Brooke Valentine is 35. Actor Kevin Bigley is 34. Actor Joshua Logan Moore is 26. Actor Jacob Tremblay is 14.