Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Sept. 20

Today’s Birthday (09/20/21). Luck follows your health and physical labors this year. Practice with steady discipline for growing ease and strength. Summer’s professional blossoming energizes an autumn research redirection. Winter sparkles with domestic delights, before you’re called to explore new frontiers next spring. Take action from your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. The Pisces Full Moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — One door closes and another opens. Adapt with community and team changes over a few weeks. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Begin a new social Full Moon phase.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Make a professional change with this Full Pisces Moon. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. An exciting career opportunity has long-term benefits.