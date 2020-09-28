Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Sept. 28

Today’s Birthday (09/28/20). Domestic joys brighten this year. Apply disciplined routines for household thriving. Save for the unexpected. Winter obstacles to your educational journey motivate productivity with writing, publishing and creative projects. Polish, revise and edit next summer, before making a wonderful discovery. Home and family feed your heart.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities and revise plans. Articulate your vision. Plan your moves to fulfill that dream. Recharge from recent activities. Consider backups and alternatives.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Check public opinion. Advance your plans through community networks of friends and allies. Make an important connection. Share what you’re learning. Collaborate together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your responsible professional leadership flowers. Someone important is paying attention. Passion takes your work to the next level. Focus on love to grow it.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Exploratory rambles reveal treasure. Your research takes a fascinating twist. Advance on plans laid earlier. Monitor scientific data and statistics. Expand territory.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate terms and potentials. Monitor financial statements, budgets and spreadsheets. Collaborate to grow shared accounts. Encourage another to succeed. Plant seeds for future growth.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect on a deeper level with your partner. Earn a satisfying victory together. Someone finds it very attractive when you do the dishes.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk with coaches, doctors and mentors to raise the level of your physical performance. Keep your eye on the ball. Practice pays off.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Have fun without taking expensive risks. Relax and savor simple pleasures like sunsets or grass on bare feet. Express romantic gestures and pass secret messages.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work out plans and budgets for domestic renovation. Imagine color schemes, storage and lighting solutions. Come up with simple ways to meet family needs.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Learn your subject by teaching it. Discover the solution to a puzzle. Articulate a simple, powerful message, and spread it far and wide.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Find a lucrative venture. Keep providing the valuable results that you’re known for. Grow your income through consistent positive performance. Your work is gaining attention.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your own destiny. You’re ready to make positive improvements. Pursue a personal dream or ambition, one step at a time.
Notable birthdays: Actor Brigitte Bardot is 86. Actor Joel Higgins is 77. Singer Helen Shapiro is 74. Actor Vernee Watson is 71. Movie writer-director-actor John Sayles is 70. Rock musician George Lynch is 66. Zydeco singer-musician C.J. Chenier is 63. Actor Steve Hytner is 61. Actor-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 56. Country singer Matt King is 54. Actor Mira Sorvino is 53. TV personality/singer Moon Zappa is 53. Actor-model Carre Otis is 52. Actor Naomi Watts is 52. Country singer Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town) is 51. Singer/songwriter A.J. Croce is 49. Country singer Mandy Barnett is 45. Rapper Young Jeezy is 43. World Golf Hall of Famer Se Ri Pak is 43. Actor Peter Cambor is 42. Writer-producer-director-actor Bam Margera is 41. Actor Melissa Claire Egan is 39. Actor Jerrika Hinton is 39. Neo-soul musician Luke Mossman (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats ) is 39. Pop-rock singer St. Vincent is 38. Comedian/actor Phoebe Robinson is 36. Rock musician Daniel Platzman (Imagine Dragons) is 34. Actor Hilary Duff is 33. Actor Keir Gilchrist is 28.
