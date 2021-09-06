Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Sept. 6

Today’s Birthday (09/06/21). Physical action gets results this year. Guard health, energy and strength with disciplined practices. Your influence surges this summer, motivating a destination shift in autumn explorations. Beautification projects nurture family togetherness this winter, leading you to investigate exciting spring educational opportunities. Lead with your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. The Virgo New Moon initiates several weeks of growing health and strength. Practice makes perfect. Put your heart into your actions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. This New Moon initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Realize a domestic vision. Make long-desired upgrades, with the New Moon in Virgo. Get creative to improve the beauty and functionality of your home.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs spark in conversation under the Virgo New Moon. Invite participation. Creative projects reach new heights. Express, share and connect.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative two-week New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in a healthy harvest.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Go for personal dreams. Expand your talents, capacities and skills, with the New Moon in your sign. Savor growth and development. Shine your light.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of the Virgo New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week philosophical, imaginative and spiritual phase.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities illuminate this Virgo New Moon. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Study with masters. A two-week phase favoring educational exploration sprouts under this New Moon. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch profitable initiatives together. Support each other.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms with the Virgo New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next few weeks. Begin another chapter together.
Notable birthdays: Comedian JoAnne Worley is 85. Country singer David Allan Coe is 82. Rock singer-musician Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 78. Actor Swoosie Kurtz is 77. Comedian-actor Jane Curtin is 74. Rock musician Mick Mashbir is 73. Country singer-songwriter Buddy Miller is 69. Actor James Martin Kelly is 67. Country musician Joe Smyth (Sawyer Brown) is 64. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 63. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow is 63.
Rock musician Perry Bamonte is 61. Actor Steven Eckholdt is 60. Rock musician Scott Travis (Judas Priest) is 60. Pop musician Pal Waaktaar (a-ha) is 60. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is 59. Television journalist Elizabeth Vargas is 59. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 58.