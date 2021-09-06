Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Sept. 6

Today’s Birthday (09/06/21). Physical action gets results this year. Guard health, energy and strength with disciplined practices. Your influence surges this summer, motivating a destination shift in autumn explorations. Beautification projects nurture family togetherness this winter, leading you to investigate exciting spring educational opportunities. Lead with your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. The Virgo New Moon initiates several weeks of growing health and strength. Practice makes perfect. Put your heart into your actions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. This New Moon initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Realize a domestic vision. Make long-desired upgrades, with the New Moon in Virgo. Get creative to improve the beauty and functionality of your home.