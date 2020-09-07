Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Sept. 7

Notable birthdays: Jazz musician Sonny Rollins is 90. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 77. Singer Alfa Anderson (Chic) is 74. Actor Susan Blakely is 72. Rock musician Dennis Thompson (MC5) is 72. Actor Julie Kavner is 70. Rock singer Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) is 69. Rock musician Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 67. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 66. Actor Michael Emerson is 66. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 64. Singer/songwriter Diane Warren is 64. Singer Margot Chapman is 63. Actor J. Smith-Cameron is 63. Actor W. Earl Brown is 57. Actor Toby Jones is 54. Actor-comedian Leslie Jones (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 53. Model-actor Angie Everhart is 51. Actor Diane Farr is 51. Country singer Butter (Trailer Choir) is 50. Actor Monique Gabriela Curnen is 50. Actor Tom Everett Scott is 50. Rock musician Chad Sexton (311) is 50. Actor Shannon Elizabeth is 47. Actor Oliver Hudson is 44. Actor Devon Sawa is 42. Actor JD Pardo is 41. Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth (TV: “Code Black”) is 36. Actor Alyssa Diaz (TV: “Ray Donovan”; “Zoo”) is 35. Singer-musician Wes Willis (Rush of Fools) is 34. Actor Evan Rachel Wood is 33. Actor Ian Chen (TV: “Fresh Off the Boat”) is 14.