Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, April 10

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Grab lucrative opportunities and run with them. Address short-term cash flow needs. Dig for resources and find them. Stash some away for later.

Notable birthdays: Actor Liz Sheridan is 92. Football Hall of Famer John Madden is 85. Actor Steven Seagal is 69. Folk-pop singer Terre Roche (The Roches) is 68. Actor Peter MacNicol is 67. Actor Olivia Brown is 64. Rock musician Steven Gustafson (10,000 Maniacs) is 64. Singer-producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is 63. Rock singer-musician Brian Setzer is 62. Rock singer Katrina Leskanich is 61. Actor Jeb Adams is 60. Olympic gold medal speedskater Cathy Turner is 59. Rock musician Tim “Herb” Alexander is 56. R&B singer Kenny Lattimore is 54. Actor-comedian Orlando Jones is 53. Rock musician Mike Mushok (Staind) is 52. Rapper Q-Tip (AKA Kamaal) is 51. Actor David Harbour is 46. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 42. Actor Laura Bell Bundy is 40. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton is 40. Actor Chyler Leigh is 39. Pop musician Andrew Dost (fun.) is 38. Actor Ryan Merriman is 38. Singer Mandy Moore is 37. Actor Barkhad Abdi is 36. Actor Shay Mitchell is 34. Actor Haley Joel Osment is 33. Actor Molly Bernard (TV: “Younger”) is 33. Country singer Maren Morris is 31. Actor Alex Pettyfer is 31. Actor-singer AJ (AKA Amanda) Michalka is 30. Actor Daisy Ridley is 29. Singer-actor Sofia Carson is 28. Actor Audrey Whitby is 25. Actor Ruby Jerins is 23.