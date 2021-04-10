Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, April 10

Today’s Birthday (04/10/21). Build community strength this year. Benefits flow through disciplined team coordination, collaboration and connection. Redirect educational destinations this spring to fulfill an exciting creative project this summer. Adapting to market and income changes this winter inspires educational adventure. Savor shared victories with friends.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re in the spotlight. Use charm, discipline and luck to win. Notice doubts and let them go. Focus on personal advancement. Follow your own drummer.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your creative imagination runs wild. Don’t worry about the future. Focus on present practicalities, here and now. Discover inventive solutions. Savor delicious rituals.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Grow stronger together with friends and allies. Connect and coordinate strategies. Teamwork propels an idea farther and faster. Set the pace and gather accomplishments.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Working at home can get especially profitable. Focus on short-term objectives. Strengthen infrastructures and support structures. Launch promotions and campaigns. Sign contracts.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore your own backyard. Discover new sides of familiar places. Study and investigate a local treasure. Learn more about a subject you think you know.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Study lucrative opportunities and potential. Work together to get farther, faster. Coordinate your response to current circumstances. Update financial plans and structures.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership is key. Let go of petty grievances. Look for common ground. Cooperation and collaboration provide synergy, fresh ideas and enthusiasm. Practice love, compassion and affinity.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets satisfying results. Maintain healthy practices despite a busy schedule. Your work’s in demand and gaining respect. Nurture yourself for strength and endurance.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Get into something fun. Indulge your favorite passions, enthusiasms and diversions. Share sweetness with people you love. Relax into creativity, joy and romance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Home draws you in. Savor domestic comforts like home-cooked family meals and fun beautification or improvement projects. Clean and organize. Savor the results.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Capture creative brainstorming. Put ideas into words, sketches and soundbites. Share what you’re up to and network to discover collaboration, resources and connection.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Grab lucrative opportunities and run with them. Address short-term cash flow needs. Dig for resources and find them. Stash some away for later.
Notable birthdays: Actor Liz Sheridan is 92. Football Hall of Famer John Madden is 85. Actor Steven Seagal is 69. Folk-pop singer Terre Roche (The Roches) is 68. Actor Peter MacNicol is 67. Actor Olivia Brown is 64. Rock musician Steven Gustafson (10,000 Maniacs) is 64. Singer-producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is 63. Rock singer-musician Brian Setzer is 62. Rock singer Katrina Leskanich is 61. Actor Jeb Adams is 60. Olympic gold medal speedskater Cathy Turner is 59. Rock musician Tim “Herb” Alexander is 56. R&B singer Kenny Lattimore is 54. Actor-comedian Orlando Jones is 53. Rock musician Mike Mushok (Staind) is 52. Rapper Q-Tip (AKA Kamaal) is 51. Actor David Harbour is 46. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 42. Actor Laura Bell Bundy is 40. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton is 40. Actor Chyler Leigh is 39. Pop musician Andrew Dost (fun.) is 38. Actor Ryan Merriman is 38. Singer Mandy Moore is 37. Actor Barkhad Abdi is 36. Actor Shay Mitchell is 34. Actor Haley Joel Osment is 33. Actor Molly Bernard (TV: “Younger”) is 33. Country singer Maren Morris is 31. Actor Alex Pettyfer is 31. Actor-singer AJ (AKA Amanda) Michalka is 30. Actor Daisy Ridley is 29. Singer-actor Sofia Carson is 28. Actor Audrey Whitby is 25. Actor Ruby Jerins is 23.