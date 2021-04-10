Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, April 10

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore your own backyard. Discover new sides of familiar places. Study and investigate a local treasure. Learn more about a subject you think you know.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Study lucrative opportunities and potential. Work together to get farther, faster. Coordinate your response to current circumstances. Update financial plans and structures.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership is key. Let go of petty grievances. Look for common ground. Cooperation and collaboration provide synergy, fresh ideas and enthusiasm. Practice love, compassion and affinity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets satisfying results. Maintain healthy practices despite a busy schedule. Your work’s in demand and gaining respect. Nurture yourself for strength and endurance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Get into something fun. Indulge your favorite passions, enthusiasms and diversions. Share sweetness with people you love. Relax into creativity, joy and romance.