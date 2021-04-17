Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, April 17

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to contemplate options. Investigate an interesting possibility. Finish old projects to make space for the next. Savor private routines and rituals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pull together to advance team goals. Prepare marketing or messaging campaigns. Put words and actions behind a community cause that calls your heart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re attracting the attention of someone important. Smile for the camera, and focus on providing excellent service. Put heart power into your work.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Expand territory. Broaden your range and understanding. You’re learning valuable tricks. Focus on discoveries close to home. Develop fascinating connections with professional potential.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Steadily grow shared assets. Your discipline is paying off. Do the homework and refer to the data. This financial puzzle is coming together. Collaborate.