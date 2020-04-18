Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, April 18

Today’s Birthday (04/18/20). Luck shines on your career this year. Nurture collaborative efforts with talented partners. An obstacle redirects your summer travels, inspiring focus on home and family. Resolve professional challenges before winter misunderstandings require attention, whetting your appetite for an incredible journey. Take your work to new levels.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Review plans and adjust for recent changes. Communication can save you time and trouble. Share information, resources and solutions from your peaceful hideaway.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Friends help you navigate unexpected conditions. Make brilliant connections. Your team generates the solutions needed. Network and collaborate. Meet controversy with common sense.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Buckle down for a professional test. You’re up to the challenge. Follow the advice of a respected mentor or elder. Get approvals. Increase stability.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Explore a fascinating subject at a deeper level. Monitor travel conditions carefully before embarking. Costs may be higher than expected. Expand your educational boundaries.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Let your partner know that they’re appreciated. Rely on each other to generate the necessary funds for your shared benefit. Provide encouraging words.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Together, you can really make things happen. Coordinate actions and put your plans in motion. Discuss practicalities and logistics. Adapt in real time.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice exercise and fitness routines for strength, endurance and health. Talk with trusted coaches or friends about technique and raising performance levels.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Share your heart with someone who makes it skip a beat. Talk about impossible dreams. Imagine what could be possible. Arrange a romantic tryst.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Household projects pull you in. Clean messes, and sort and organize papers and possessions. Let your home reflect your heart. Create works of beauty and flavor.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Creativity abounds. Develop brilliant ideas into a concept worth sharing. Edit carefully. Copy what worked in the past, while adapting the story for current situations.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Manage financial obligations. Keep generating positive cash flow. Maintain an advantage. You’re learning valuable tricks. Adjust expenses for income. Go for long-lasting quality.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Assertiveness can be effective. Ask for what you want, and you might get it. Talk over your ideas. Make a brilliant discovery.
Thought for Today: “There is no shame in not knowing; the shame lies in not finding out.” — Russian proverb.
Notable birthdays: Actor Clive Revill is 90. Actor Robert Hooks is 83. Actress Hayley Mills is 74. Actress-director Dorothy Lyman is 73. Actress Cindy Pickett is 73. Country musician Walt Richmond (The Tractors) is 73. Country musician Jim Scholten (Sawyer Brown) is 68. Actor Rick Moranis is 67. Actress Melody Thomas Scott is 64. Actor Eric Roberts is 64. Actor John James is 64. Rock musician Les Pattinson (Echo and the Bunnymen) is 62.
Author-journalist Susan Faludi is 61. Actress Jane Leeves is 59. Ventriloquist-comedian Jeff Dunham is 58. Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 57. Bluegrass singer-musician Terry Eldredge is 57. Actor Eric McCormack is 57. Actress Maria Bello is 53. Actress Mary Birdsong is 52. Actor David Hewlett is 52. Rock musician Greg Eklund (The Oolahs) is 50. Actress Lisa Locicero is 50. Actress Tamara Braun is 49. TV chef Ludovic Lefebvre is 49. Actor Fedro Starr is 49. Actor David Tennant is 49. Country musician Marvin Evatt is 46. Rock musician Mark Tremonti is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer Trina (Trina and Tamara) is 46. Actress Melissa Joan Hart is 44. Actor Sean Maguire is 44. Actor Kevin Rankin is 44. Actor Bryce Johnson is 43. Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is 41. Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is 37. Actress America Ferrera is 36. Actor Tom Hughes is 35. Actress Ellen Woglom (TV: “Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 33. Actress Vanessa Kirby is 32. Actress Alia Shawkat is 31. Actress Britt Robertson is 30. Actress Chloe Bennet is 28. Rock singer Nathan Sykes (The Wanted) is 27. Actor Moises Arias is 26.
