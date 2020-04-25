Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, April 25

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your health and vitality over the next five months, with Pluto retrograde. Adapt to changes. Create new goals for higher performance later this year.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Organize fun for later this year. Make plans and strategize for romance, connection and love over five months, with Pluto retrograde. Tune instruments and practice.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stick with tested domestic methods with Pluto retrograde for five months. Research prices and confirm contractors. Plan renovations for later in the year.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Review and edit creative projects, with Pluto retrograde. Prepare to publish or broadcast later in the year. Focus on details. Less is more.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Reassess assets and develop what you’ve acquired. Review finances to conserve resources. Refine routines for efficiency over five months, with Pluto retrograde. Learn from past successes.