Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, April 25

Today’s Birthday (04/25/20). Discover new frontiers this year. Dutiful efforts build and strengthen your career. Summer budget shortfalls motivate a burst of creative productivity. Adjust travel plans for breaking news. Plan for a temporary cash trickle this winter, before collaborative efforts win a valuable prize. Prioritize education and partnership.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Make professional plans over five months, with Pluto retrograde. Advancement on long-term projects seems slowed or suspended. Take care when traveling or avoid it altogether.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Don’t overspend or move money around. Review research and intellectual study, with Pluto retrograde over five months. Plan educational adventures for later in the year.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Fine tune shared finances, with Pluto retrograde. Reaffirm and revise agreements over the next five months. Review investments and plan for long-term gain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Review collaborative structures. Refine techniques and procedures over the next five months, with Pluto retrograde. Reconsider routines with your partner. Express your love and gratitude.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your health and vitality over the next five months, with Pluto retrograde. Adapt to changes. Create new goals for higher performance later this year.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Organize fun for later this year. Make plans and strategize for romance, connection and love over five months, with Pluto retrograde. Tune instruments and practice.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stick with tested domestic methods with Pluto retrograde for five months. Research prices and confirm contractors. Plan renovations for later in the year.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Review and edit creative projects, with Pluto retrograde. Prepare to publish or broadcast later in the year. Focus on details. Less is more.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Reassess assets and develop what you’ve acquired. Review finances to conserve resources. Refine routines for efficiency over five months, with Pluto retrograde. Learn from past successes.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize health. The next five months are good for healing personal wounds, with Pluto retrograde. Release worn-out baggage. What do you want now? Alter course.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Have fun with family. Revise long-term plans, with Pluto retrograde. Postpone actions for later this year. Reduce risk and stress over five months. Enjoy peaceful settings.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy domesticity. Secure what you’ve achieved, with Pluto retrograde. Prepare for community efforts later this year. The group may reverse a decision. Do what worked before.
Thought for Today: “I think it is all a matter of love: the more you love a memory, the stronger and stranger it is.” — Vladimir Nabokov, Russian-born author (1899-1977).
Notable birthdays: Actor Al Pacino is 80. Ballroom dance judge Len Goodman (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 76. Rock musician Stu Cook (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 75. Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus (ABBA) is 75. Actress Talia Shire is 75. Actor Jeffrey DeMunn is 73. Rock musician Steve Ferrone (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 70. Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 66. Actor Hank Azaria is 56. Rock singer Andy Bell (Erasure) is 56. Rock musician Eric Avery is 55. Country musician Rory Feek (Joey + Rory) is 55. TV personality Jane Clayson is 53. Actress Renee Zellweger is 51.
Actress Gina Torres is 51. Actor Jason Lee is 50. Actor Jason Wiles is 50. Actress Emily Bergl is 45. Actor Jonathan Angel is 43. Actress Marguerite Moreau is 43. Singer Jacob Underwood is 40. Actress Melonie Diaz is 36. Actress Sara Paxton is 32. Actress Allisyn Ashley Arm is 24. Actress Jayden Rey is 11.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!