Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, April 3

Today’s Birthday (04/03/21). Fortune flows through community connections this year. Disciplined, steady team efforts generate satisfying results. Investigating new research directions this spring leads you to create a summer masterpiece. A winter shift with income sources leads you into a delightful educational adventure. Together with friends, you’re unbeatable.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Professional ambitions rise. You’re exceptionally creative and clever with words over the next few weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Share your voice.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Develop study and exploratory opportunities. For three weeks, with Mercury in Aries, finish old business. Review and update. Listen to intuition and unspoken clues.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration gets lucrative. Participate with an energetic team over three weeks, with Mercury in Aries. Your friends are a constant source of inspiration.