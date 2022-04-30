Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, April 30

Today’s Birthday (04/30/22). Ride a professional rocket this year. Win through diligence and determination. Realize personal dreams this spring, before summer challenges affect your partnership. Savoring sweet romance this autumn inspires introspection and self-improvement next winter. Step up to the next level in your work. Aim for excellence.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative six-month Taurus New Moon Solar Eclipse phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Conserve a healthy harvest.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Pursue personal dreams. Grow and develop talents, capacities and skills over six months, with the Eclipse in your sign. Your work is gaining attention.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle with this Taurus Eclipse. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a six-month creative, imaginative and organizational phase. Envision perfection.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This six-month Taurus Eclipse phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — This Eclipse illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next six months. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise naturally.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities arise after tonight’s Eclipse in Taurus. The next six-month phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and discoveries.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative six-month phase dawns with tonight’s Taurus Eclipse. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms with this Taurus Eclipse. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next six months. Begin another chapter together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. The Eclipse in Taurus initiates six months of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The Taurus Eclipse today begins a six-month family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It’s all for love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Realize domestic visions over a six-month Eclipse phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture your family and pets.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Profit through communications. Possibilities spark in conversation over six months with the Taurus Eclipse. Creative projects flower. Express, share and connect. Write your story.

Notable birthdays: Singer Willie Nelson is 89. Actor Burt Young is 82. King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden is 76. Movie director Allan Arkush is 74. Actor Perry King is 74. Singer-musician Wayne Kramer is 74. Singer Merrill Osmond is 69. Movie director Jane Campion is 68. Movie director Lars von Trier is 66. Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is 63. Actor Paul Gross is 63. Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas is 61. Actor Adrian Pasdar is 57. Rock singer J.R. Richards (Dishwalla) is 55. Rapper Turbo B (Snap) is 55. Rock musician Clark Vogeler is 53. R&B singer Chris “Choc” Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 51. Actor Kirsten Dunst is 40. Actor Dianna Agron is 36.

