Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, April 4

Today’s Birthday (04/04/20). Take your career to new levels this year. Disciplined collaboration is your key to success. Travel and study kinks next summer motivate a domestic nesting phase. Make professional adjustments. Resolution of communication challenges next winter leads to a delightful adventure. Infuse passion into your work.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Disciplined efforts bear fruit. You may not want to do what’s needed. Doing it anyway provides satisfying results. The hard-won prize means more.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Romance can blossom. It may take focus, persistence and patience. Don’t try to force anything. Take advantage of a lucky opportunity to have fun together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Clean domestic messes. Home improvement projects can grow beyond the original plans. Sort and de-clutter. File and organize. Support your family through changes.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Study options, Sketch out your ideas. Invent and express your view. Avoid controversy or stirring up jealousies. Edit your work thoroughly before presenting.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Money follows disciplined efforts. Provide excellence and reap bountiful rewards. Avoid spending frivolously. Budget for practical expenses to maintain a positive balance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for your commitments. Dress the part. If at first you don’t succeed, patiently persist. Slow and steady wins. Discover an unexpected bonus.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax in peaceful surroundings. Feel free to hide out. Avoid crowds or noise and find a quiet spot for reflection. Imagine the possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Social connections provide valuable resources and potential. Strengthen bonds and friendships. Make professional alliances, participate with community projects and collaborate with talented colleagues.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Disciplined efforts produce necessary results, for less stress overall. Aim to get things finished early to leave time for last-minute changes.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Get out and explore. Stretch your wings a little. You don’t need to go far. Abandon expectations and stay flexible with changes. Discover hidden treasure.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Pull together for common gain. Changes could necessitate budget revisions. Balance accounts carefully. Bring in the resources to replenish shared accounts.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Invest love and energy into your partnership. Share interesting and fun experiences. Listen to a situation from another view. Discover romance when least expected.
Thought for Today: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” — Martin Luther King Junior (1929-1968).
