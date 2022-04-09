Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, April 9

Today’s Birthday (04/09/22). Get by with help from friends this year. Steadily share, collaborate and coordinate for common support. Springtime energizes your cash flow, before shared financial challenges require support. Lucrative joint ventures pay next autumn, allowing personal income support around winter changes. Build community resilience together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A domestic dream lies within reach. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Plan carefully to avoid hidden expenses. Choose what’s best for family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — List what’s needed for a creative dream. A lucky break opens a new door. Don’t rush ahead blindly. Prepare. Study a subject you love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Estimate what’s needed. Put together budgets, plans and invoices. Investigate a lucrative opportunity. Focus on short-term objectives. You can find the resources.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — A personal dream is calling your name. Imagine perfection, and look for hidden opportunities. Discuss possibilities with someone you trust. Plan before launching.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Pay attention to dreams, intuition and subconscious thoughts. Abandon preconceptions and assumptions. Consider new ideas, solutions and innovations. Listen carefully and make plans.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover an unexpected team opportunity. A shared dream appears within reach. Plot and plan. Coordinate your moves before launching. Share ideas and possibilities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can solve a professional puzzle. Find the lucky clue that unlocks everything. Slow and consider. Review and edit. Prepare a powerful presentation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Dream big. Invent bold possibilities. Investigate mysteries and intrigue. Exploration of a fascinating subject yields satisfying results. Discover treasure in your own backyard.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discuss dreams with your partner. Budget to get specific. Manage administrative tasks and pay bills. Focus on short-term needs. Contribute to realize the vision.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — A spontaneous connection deepens your partnership. Listen to your heart. Old assumptions get challenged. You can learn new tricks. Give in to romance.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Physical practices build strength and endurance. Avoid hidden dangers. Don’t overextend. Get your heart pumping. Aim for excellence. Your work is gaining attention.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Have fun with people and activities that you love. Share dreams and discover unexpected opportunities. Possibilities and solutions arise in conversation. So does romance.

Notable birthdays: Satirical songwriter and mathematician Tom Lehrer is 94. Actor Michael Learned is 83. Country singer Margo Smith is 80. Actor Dennis Quaid is 68. Comedian Jimmy Tingle is 67. Country musician Dave Innis (Restless Heart) is 63. Talk show host Joe Scarborough is 59. Actor-sports reporter Lisa Guerrero is 58. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is 58. Actor Mark Pellegrino is 57. Actor-model Paulina Porizkova is 57. Actor Cynthia Nixon is 56. Rock singer Kevin Martin (Candlebox) is 53. TV personality Sunny Anderson is 47. Rock singer Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance) is 45. Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam is 43. Rock musician Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes) is 42. Actor Charlie Hunnam is 42.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0