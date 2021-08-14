Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Aug. 14

Today’s Birthday (08/14/21). Share path and purpose this year. Partnership grows with consistent actions, coordination and love. Team victories light up your summer, motivating new career directions this autumn. Winter amplifies family fun, love and romance, before professional breakthroughs illuminate next spring. Interweave hearts and hands in collaboration.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Review your resources. Grow shared accounts through a blend of communication and action. Follow the rules carefully. Adapt around changes. Coordinate your moves.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Communication opens doors with your partner. Handle responsibilities. Not everything you try works. Keep your patience. Keep or change your promises. Reinforce the basics.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — The pace quickens. Move quickly to maintain an advantage. Navigate obstacles in real time. Slow around tight corners. Ensure strong supports for greater speed.