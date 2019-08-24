Today’s Birthday (08/24/19). This year benefits your home and family. Stay in communication, keep agreements and share support, especially with your sweetheart. Winter romance sparkles, before a group project shifts directions. Repairing domestic infrastructure next summer leads to flowering beauty and comfort. Family harmony satisfies and delights.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Obligations vie with new tasks for your time. Delegate and share. Become more efficient. Dig for buried treasure.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Increase efficiency for simple savings. Don’t get sidetracked by a mirage or fantasy. Generate the funding to pay bills and expenses. Manage your obligations gracefully.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Consider new personal possibilities. Dream up a wonderful vision for a future you would love. Imagine what that might look like. What it would take?
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Rest and meditate. Plan and strategize. Limit spending and stay near home. Research options for best value. Small changes can reap large rewards.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Ruminate on an upcoming team decision. Passions may color your thinking. Consider all options and opinions. Take a philosophical view.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your work is attracting positive attention. An opportunity may be worth extra effort. Take a step toward a professional goal. Get support from friends.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory. Widen your understanding of the world. Follow an experienced guide or teacher. You’re learning valuable skills. Keep to practical priorities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Opposites attract. Coordinate your strategy to grow shared financial accounts. Provide your unique skills and view. Contribute your talents and energy. Together you rise.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Stick to practical foundations. Patience serves you well. Join forces with someone special. Choose privacy over publicity. Make bold declarations. Take action for love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Exercise provides stress relief. A walk outside can clear your head and get your blood pumping. Your work is in demand. Get extra rest.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Get intimately involved with a creative project. Passions get aroused. Your heart gets carried away. Express your artistic view. Encourage a bold decision.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Love motivates your actions. Home improvements and renovations made now can have long-lasting impact. Clean up a domestic mess. Invest in efficiency.
Thought for Today: “Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” — Lao Tzu, Chinese philosopher (born and died in the 6th century, B.C.E.).
Notable birthdays: Composer-musician Mason Williams is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Marshall Thompson (The Chi-Lites) is 77. Rock musician Ken Hensley is 74. Actress Anne Archer is 72. Actor Joe Regalbuto is 70. Actor Kevin Dunn is 64. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is 64. Actor-writer Stephen Fry is 62. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 61. Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is 59. Actor Jared Harris is 58. Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 57. CBS News correspondent Major Garrett is 57. Rock singer John Bush is 56. Actress Marlee Matlin is 54. Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller is 54. Broadcast journalist David Gregory is 49. Country singer Kristyn Osborn is 49. Movie director Ava DuVernay is 47. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 46. Actor James D’Arcy is 46. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo is 46. Actor Alex O’Loughlin is 43. Actress Beth Riesgraf is 41. Actor Chad Michael Murray is 38. Christian rock musician Jeffrey Gilbert (Kutless) is 36. Singer Mika is 36. Actor Blake Berris is 35. Actor Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter” films) is 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.