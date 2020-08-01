Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, August 1

Today’s Birthday (08/01/20). Physical action gets results this year. Refine plans and adapt regular routines and practices to grow stronger. Summer inspiration leads to a shift in a healthier direction. Community changes this winter lead to a sweet romance and family phase. Strengthen your heart power.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Find solutions for professional challenges. The status quo gets turned upside down, illuminating a power issue. Don’t jump to conclusions. Walk to regenerate your spirit.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Avoid risky junkets. Hold on to your savings. A bird in hand is worth two in the wild. Wait for developments. Consider a variety of options.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Review budgets and organize finances. Your case may get challenged. Collaborate to grow shared accounts. Avoid disagreements and miscommunications. Get your numbers together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Advance collaborative goals set earlier. Avoid misunderstandings. Prioritize practical steps toward a long-term dream. Keep adjusting plans as circumstances evolve. Rely on each other.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Reach a physical barrier or limitation. Nurture your health and energy. Delays could interrupt communications, transportation and shipping. Stay patient, peaceful and grounded.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Imagine a romantic dream. Passions could be high. Look before leaping. Consider long-term impacts, benefits and potential consequences. Figure out what’s in your heart.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Allow extra consideration for housemates. Tempers could be short, temporarily. Bear witness to what another is going through. Forgive. Invent a shared dream.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Consider how best to adapt to unexpected news. Stay objective in a tense situation. Discover more options than you knew you had. Listen carefully.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Anticipate disagreements before opening your mouth. Financial tensions can get irritated; instead, put in more time planning. Investigate options. Keep your feet on the ground.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Take charge despite obstacles or surprises. Keep your cool and provide leadership. Collaborate with your team. Put in extra effort now for future gain.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Pause to reflect. Privacy and peace can soothe ruffled feathers. Avoid awkward situations and lay low. Values could get tested. Consider from a spiritual perspective.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Social interactions could feel awkward. Misunderstandings spark easily. Keep your promises and hold your temper. Think fast under pressure. Use grace and diplomacy.
Notable birthdays: Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 89. Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, R-N.Y., is 83. Actor Giancarlo Giannini is 78. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 70. Blues singer-musician Robert Cray is 67. Singer Michael Penn is 62. Rock singer Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) is 61. Rock singer-musician Suzi Gardner (L7) is 60. Rapper Chuck D (Public Enemy) is 60. Actor Jesse Borrego is 58. Actor Demian Bichir is 57. Rapper Coolio is 57. Actor John Carroll Lynch is 57. Rock singer Adam Duritz (Counting Crows) is 56. Movie director Sam Mendes is 55. Country singer George Ducas is 54. Country musician Charlie Kelley is 52. Actress Jennifer Gareis is 50. Actor Charles Malik Whitfield is 48. Actress Tempestt Bledsoe is 47. Actor Jason Momoa is 41. Actress Honeysuckle Weeks is 41. Singer Ashley Parker Angel is 39. Actress Taylor Fry is 39. Actor Elijah Kelley is 34. Actor James Francis Kelly is 31. Actress Ella Wahlestedt is 22.
