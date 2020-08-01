Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, August 1

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Reach a physical barrier or limitation. Nurture your health and energy. Delays could interrupt communications, transportation and shipping. Stay patient, peaceful and grounded.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Imagine a romantic dream. Passions could be high. Look before leaping. Consider long-term impacts, benefits and potential consequences. Figure out what’s in your heart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Allow extra consideration for housemates. Tempers could be short, temporarily. Bear witness to what another is going through. Forgive. Invent a shared dream.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Consider how best to adapt to unexpected news. Stay objective in a tense situation. Discover more options than you knew you had. Listen carefully.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Anticipate disagreements before opening your mouth. Financial tensions can get irritated; instead, put in more time planning. Investigate options. Keep your feet on the ground.