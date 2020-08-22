Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, August 22

Notable birthdays: Broadcast journalist Morton Dean is 85. Author Annie Proulx is 85. Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski is 81. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 79. Writer-producer David Chase is 75. CBS newsman Steve Kroft is 75. Actor Cindy Williams is 73. Pop musician David Marks is 72. International Swimming Hall of Famer Diana Nyad is 71. Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 64. Rock musician Vernon Reid is 62. Country singer Ricky Lynn Gregg is 61. Country singer Collin Raye is 60. Actor Regina Taylor is 60. Rock singer Roland Orzabal (Tears For Fears) is 59. Rock musician Debbi Peterson (The Bangles) is 59. Rock musician Gary Lee Conner (Screaming Trees) is 58. Singer Tori Amos is 57. Country singer Mila Mason is 57. Rhythm-and-blues musician James DeBarge is 57. International Tennis Hall of Famer Mats Wilander is 56. Actor Brooke Dillman is 54. Rapper GZA/The Genius is 54. Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is 53. Actor Ty Burrell is 53. Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis is 50. Actor Melinda Page Hamilton is 49. Actor Rick Yune is 49. Rock musician Paul Doucette (Matchbox Twenty) is 48. Rap-reggae singer Beenie Man is 47. Singer Howie Dorough (Backstreet Boys) is 47. Comedian-actor Kristen Wiig is 47. Actor Jenna Leigh Green is 46. Rock musician Bo Koster is 46. Rock musician Dean Back (Theory of a Deadman) is 45. Talk show host James Corden is 42. Rock musician Jeff Stinco (Simple Plan) is 42. Actor Brandon Adams is 41. Actor Aya Sumika is 40. Actor Ari Stidham is 28.