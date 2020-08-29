Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, August 29

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Sometimes the best action is none at all. Grow physical strength by following rules and guidelines with discipline. Stick to basics. Discipline pays long-term dividends.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Love is worth fighting for. Apply discipline, luck and passion to generate the result you’re after. Play by the rules and respect boundaries.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Strengthen domestic infrastructure. Find what you need nearby. Play by the rules. Exercise restraint. Realize a vision one step at a time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Studies lead to a discovery. Keep digging. The more you learn, the less you know. Keep your word. Uncover a hidden truth. You’re on to something.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Find clever ways to manage and conserve resources. Disciplined efforts generate income growth. Saving may be even easier. Review suppliers and focus on basics.