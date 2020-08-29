Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, August 29

Today’s Birthday (08/29/20). Focus on passion projects to grow this year. Disciplined routines realize the object of your desire. Contributing to shared community gains this summer leads to resolution of a romantic challenge. Navigating career challenges next winter results in flowering domestic renovation. Collaborate, brainstorm and dream together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Clean messes at work. Long-term benefits flow from disciplined professional efforts. A revelation unveils changes and hidden opportunities. Stick to basics. Preparation pays off.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You may need to postpone an important moment. Discuss pros and cons with the ones involved. Friends can help make a connection. Reinforce infrastructures.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Manage shared finances to earn long-term benefits. Sometimes the best move is standing still. Carefully monitor expenses to conserve. Regenerate sales. Follow the rules.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep romance on the front burner. Collaborate for long-term gain. Wait for roadblocks to clear. Patience, persistence and determination pay off. Cook something delicious together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Sometimes the best action is none at all. Grow physical strength by following rules and guidelines with discipline. Stick to basics. Discipline pays long-term dividends.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Love is worth fighting for. Apply discipline, luck and passion to generate the result you’re after. Play by the rules and respect boundaries.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Strengthen domestic infrastructure. Find what you need nearby. Play by the rules. Exercise restraint. Realize a vision one step at a time.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Studies lead to a discovery. Keep digging. The more you learn, the less you know. Keep your word. Uncover a hidden truth. You’re on to something.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Find clever ways to manage and conserve resources. Disciplined efforts generate income growth. Saving may be even easier. Review suppliers and focus on basics.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Energize a personal project. Determined efforts can produce satisfying results. You may need to make a mess to create an improvement. Consider a long-term vision.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Clear clutter and clean messes. Sort, file and discover treasure. Put away old projects to create space for what’s ahead. Private productivity satisfies.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Connect with your team despite obstacles and challenges. Discipline and coordination generate a victory. Realize a shared vision through dedicated collaboration. Unite and win.
Notable birthdays: Actor Betty Lynn (TV: “The Andy Griffith Show”) is 94. Movie director William Friedkin is 85. Actor Elliott Gould is 82. Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 68. Former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew is 65. Dancer-choreographer Mark Morris is 64. Country musician Dan Truman (Diamond Rio) is 64. Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 61. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is 53. Singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer Carl Martin (Shai) is 50. Actor Carla Gugino is 49. Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 45. Actor John Hensley is 43. Actor Kate Simses is 41. Rock musician David Desrosiers (Simple Plan) is 40. Rapper A+ is 38. Actor Jennifer Landon is 37. Actor Jeffrey Licon is 35.
Actor-singer Lea Michele is 34. Actor Charlotte Ritchie is 31. Actor Nicole Gale Anderson is 30. MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard is 28. Rock singer Liam Payne (One Direction) is 27.
