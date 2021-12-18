Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Dec. 18

Today’s Birthday (12/18/21). Make valuable connections this year. Disciplined efforts realize creative dreams. Winter gifts include personal glory, energizing your health, work and physical fitness next spring. A restful summer supports you around a change, inspiring renewed autumn hope, faith and purpose. Speak for a passionate cause.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week Full Moon phase dawns in communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider news from another perspective. Write and share.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions. Harvest an unexpended windfall. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. The Gemini Full Moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — One social door closes and another opens under the Full Moon. Adapt with community and team changes over two weeks. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make a professional change with this Full Gemini Moon. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. An exciting career opportunity has long-term benefits.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts for the next few weeks.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to benefit family finances after tonight’s Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adjust to changes. Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for new solutions. Love strengthens foundations.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Begin a physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for new conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Nurture yourself. Increase strength and vitality.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. The Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation after the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.

Notable birthdays: Actor Roger Mosley is 83. Rock musician Keith Richards is 78. Writer-director Alan Rudolph is 78. Movie producer-director Steven Spielberg is 75. Blues artist Rod Piazza is 74. Movie director Gillian Armstrong is 71. Movie reviewer Leonard Maltin is 71. Rock musician Elliot Easton is 68. Actor Ray Liotta is 67. Comedian Ron White is 65. R&B singer Angie Stone is 60. Actor Brad Pitt is 58. Professional wrestler-turned-actor “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is 57. Actor Shawn Christian is 56. Actor Rachel Griffiths is 53. Singer Alejandro Sanz is 53. Actor Casper Van Dien is 53. Country/rap singer Cowboy Troy is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Arantxa Sanchez Vicario is 50. DJ Lethal (Limp Bizkit) is 49.

