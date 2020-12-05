Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Dec. 5

Today’s Birthday (12/05/20). Find lucrative opportunities this year. Turn them into solid gold with steady discipline. Make long-desired home improvements. Navigating a winter challenge with your partner inspires a personal epiphany. Changing your style, habits or routines next summer leads to a hot collaboration. Conserve resources to grow.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Get creative. Indulge romantic dreams and fantasies. Speculate and imagine what could be. Hope bursts through again, like a ray of sunshine. Play around.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on home and family. Cook up something wonderful. Imagine ways to improve your spaces. Color works wonders. Share dreams, stories and curiosities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Let a great story carry you away. Accept a creative assignment. Organize and write your thoughts. Imagine, invent and dream. Share your unique perspective.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You can get what you need. Replenish reserves. Direct positive cash flow into savings. Plug any financial leaks. Discuss and plan to realize a dream.