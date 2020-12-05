Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Dec. 5

Today’s Birthday (12/05/20). Find lucrative opportunities this year. Turn them into solid gold with steady discipline. Make long-desired home improvements. Navigating a winter challenge with your partner inspires a personal epiphany. Changing your style, habits or routines next summer leads to a hot collaboration. Conserve resources to grow.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Get creative. Indulge romantic dreams and fantasies. Speculate and imagine what could be. Hope bursts through again, like a ray of sunshine. Play around.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on home and family. Cook up something wonderful. Imagine ways to improve your spaces. Color works wonders. Share dreams, stories and curiosities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Let a great story carry you away. Accept a creative assignment. Organize and write your thoughts. Imagine, invent and dream. Share your unique perspective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You can get what you need. Replenish reserves. Direct positive cash flow into savings. Plug any financial leaks. Discuss and plan to realize a dream.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself with a style upgrade. Get something you’ve always wanted. Hot water and fragrant soap or tea soothes. Relax and nurture yourself.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Listen to intuition. Avoid risk, expense or trouble. Relax and wait for developments. Organize, plan and prepare. Meditate on where you’re going. Accept a gift.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends help you make an important connection. Social participation presents new opportunities and advantages. Empathy builds team and individual strength. Talk about passions and dreams.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on professional priorities. An important person is impressed by your work. Your influence is spreading. Upgrade your public presentation. Smile for the camera.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — A walk outside in nature soothes your wanderlust. Guard against risk. Find beauty in unexpected places. Restraint serves you well. Listen to intuition.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Positive cash flow contributes to shared accounts. Replenish your stores. You can get what you need. Share and collaborate. You’re building something beautiful.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Dream a little dream of love. Confide in someone who understands. Talk about romance and beauty. Share invitations, opportunities and possibilities. Collaborate together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Do what you love. Maintain practices for mental, physical and spiritual health. Listen to your body. Build strength and endurance. Savor beauty, music and artistry.
Notable birthdays: Author Joan Didion is 86. Author Calvin Trillin is 85. Actor Jeroen Krabbe is 76. Opera singer Jose Carreras is 74. Pop singer Jim Messina is 73. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim Plunkett is 73. World Golf Hall of Famer Lanny Wadkins is 71. Actor Morgan Brittany is 69. Actor Brian Backer is 64. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Art Monk is 63. Country singer Ty England is 57. Rock singer-musician John Rzeznik (The Goo Goo Dolls) is 55. Country singer Gary Allan is 53. Comedian-actor Margaret Cho is 52. Writer-director Morgan J. Freeman is 51. Actor Alex Kapp Horner is 51. Actor Kali Rocha is 49.
Rock musician Regina Zernay (Cowboy Mouth) is 48. Actor Paula Patton is 45. Actor Amy Acker is 44. Actor Nick Stahl is 41. Actor Adan Canto is 39. Rhythm-and-blues singer Keri Hilson is 38. Actor Gabriel Luna is 38. Actor Frankie Muniz is 35. Actor Ross Bagley is 32. Milwaukee Brewers All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich is 29.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!