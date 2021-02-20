Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Feb. 20

Today’s Birthday (02/20/21). Connect with what’s most important to you this year. Dreams get realized through consistent practices and routines. Listen to your inner wisdom. A professional change this spring leads to delicious summer domesticity. Shifting your communication strategy this winter inspires professional breakthroughs. Pursue a personal dream.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Follow the latest news. Provide updates to support your networks through changing conditions. Monitor and share important information. Find creative solutions. Innovate and connect.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Profits are available. Use money to make money. Trade and bargain, wheel and deal. Find win-win solutions by listening for what people want.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You may feel sensitive. Pamper yourself with luxurious hot water and special alone time. Imagine and dream. Articulate the personal projects you’d like to grow.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Savor private reflection and introspection. Consider where you’ve been and where you’re going. Revise plans to adapt for recent changes. Recharge with natural beauty.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect for mutual support with a social challenge, limitation or barrier. Teamwork gets through where individual efforts might fail. Collaborate and share the glory.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consistent professional efforts pay off in the long run. You’re attracting the attention of someone influential. Promote what you’re up to. Make beneficial connections.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Indulge adventurous urges with minimal risks. Study options and possibilities. Expand your territory to include fresh vistas without compromising health or safety. Try something new.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take small, practical steps to grow shared financial strength over time. Collaborate and build together for the future. Coordinate and strategize your plan.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Strategize together to resolve a plot twist. A romantic fantasy fades to reveal a stark reality. Collaborate with your partner for a shared prize.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Step lightly and watch where you’re going. Expect unstable terrain. Stay practical with technical equipment. Slow the pace to navigate the tricky stuff.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially creative. Elaborate your collaboration with someone attractive. Ignore stereotypes or assumptions. Emphasize the fun quotient. Kindle romance in conversation. Cook up sweetness.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize domestic matters. Clean and declutter while you plan home upgrades. Make a positive change to the space. Cook up something delicious to share.
Notable birthdays: Actor Sidney Poitier is 94. Racing Hall of Famer Bobby Unser is 87. Racing Hall of Famer Roger Penske is 84. Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 80. Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Esposito is 79. Movie director Mike Leigh is 78. Actor Brenda Blethyn is 75. Actor Sandy Duncan is 75. Actor Peter Strauss is 74. Rock musician Billy Zoom (X) is 73. Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown is 70. Actor John Voldstad is 70. Newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst is 67. Actor Anthony Head is 67. Country singer Leland Martin is 64. Actor James Wilby is 63. Rock musician Sebastian Steinberg is 62. Comedian Joel Hodgson is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is 58. Rock musician Ian Brown (Stone Roses) is 58. Actor Willie Garson is 57. Actor French Stewart is 57. Actor Ron Eldard is 56. Model Cindy Crawford is 55. Actor Andrew Shue is 54. Actor Lili Taylor is 54. Actor Andrea Savage is 48. Singer Brian Littrell is 46. Actor Lauren Ambrose is 43. Actor Jay Hernandez is 43. Actor Chelsea Peretti is 43. Country musician Coy Bowles is 42. Actor Michael Zegen is 42. Actor Majandra Delfino is 40. Actor Jocko Sims is 40. Singer-musician Chris Thile is 40. Actor-singer Jessie Mueller is 38. MLB All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander is 38. Comedian Trevor Noah is 37. Actor Jake Richardson is 36. Actor Daniella Pineda is 34. Actor Miles Teller is 34. Singer Rihanna is 33. Actor Jack Falahee is 32.